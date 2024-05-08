Law and The Truth

I was recently very honoured to speak at the launch of The City

University 2024 Law Review. The Editorial team of the City Law student’s

own academic publication run by Alexander Cleveland Ng and others

demonstrated how The City Law Review was created as another font of

independent critical thinkers adding to the wealth of existing academic

resources which ultimately enables practitioners to function in court.

As every lawyer well knows, an entire case can turn upon the discovery

of 1 academic work even when contained within a foot note which leads

that lawyer upon a chain of further enquiry.

The Lord Chief Justice’s Practice Direction entitled: “Citation of

Authorities” dictates the provenance of authorities for a Court Bundle:

The Official Law Reports published by The Incorporated Council of Law

Reporting. Namely, the Weekly Law Reports or the All England Law

Reports. Of lower judicial status are those with headnotes created by

authors holding a Senior Courts Qualification, then finally those that

do not fall within the aforementioned, such as judgements published by

way of transcript including Bailii. Those which have been reported in

different versions need not be followed. We shall all be off to the

libraries to find variations in the length and content of the judgment

which is fulfils that criteria but nevertheless has been cited by our

opponent and forms the central plank upon which its case is based. Or

should we simply ask Chat GPT to carry out that tedious task for us?

Not surprising, similar rules apply in other jurisdictions. New York

decisions shall be cited from the Official Reports, as mandated by

paragraph 7300.1 of The Official Compilation of Codes, Rules and

Regulations of the State of New York, Title 22. Judiciary, Subtitle C.

Ancillary Agencies, Chapter VIII. State Reporter, Part 7300. Rules

Concerning Publication of Opinions in the Miscellaneous Reports.

If you have dozed off by now that is entirely understandable. All except

you! ChatGPT! Do not slip into sleep mode!

Alongside the All England Law Reports, the Weekly Law Reports, and the

New York Official Law Reports ChatGPT is creating its own unique set of

law reports which are now relied upon by counsel.

It has compiled authorities such as: Varghese v. China Southern

Airlines Co., Ltd., 925 F.3d 1339 (11th Cir. 2019); Shaboon v. Egypt

air, 2013 IL App (1st) 111279-U (Ill. App. Ct. 2013); Peterson v. Iran

Air, 905 F. Supp. 2d 121 (D.D.C. 2012); Martinez v. Delta Airlines,

Inc., 2019 WL 4639462 (Tex. App. Sept. 25, 2019); Estate of Durden v.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, 2017 WL 2418825 (Ga. Ct. App. June 5, 2017);

Ehrlich v. American Airlines, Inc., 360 N.J. Super. 360 (App. Div.

2003); Miller v. United Airlines, Inc., 174 F.3d 366, 371-72 (2d Cir.

1999); In Re: Air Crash Disaster Near New Orleans, LA, 821 F.2d 1147,

1165 (5th Cir. 1987). (ECF 25.). I. refer to all of them for a reason.

They are all cited by counsel in a case heard before District Court of

New York: Mata v Avancia, Inc. The difference between Mata v Avancia and

the other judgments is that Mata actually exists in the law reports and

now upon millions of website pages but the all the others were generated

by ChatGPT.

It transpires that in support of an argument based upon the expiry of a

limitation period, counsel for the plaintiff’s submission of 1 March

2023 was based upon a decision of the United States Court of Appeals for

the Eleventh Circuit, in Varghese v China South Airlines Ltd, 925 F.3d

1339 (11th Cir. 2019).

Counsel, in response to the Court’s request filed an excerpt of that

judgment.

On 11 April, 2023, the Court issued an Order directing Mr. LoDuca of the

Claimant’s firm to file an affidavit by 18 April 2023 that annexed

copies of the authorities the Claimant relied upon in its submissions.

The Order stated: “Failure to comply will result in dismissal of the

action pursuant to Rule 41(b), Fed. R. Civ. P.”

On 12 April 2023, the Court issued an Order that directed Mr. LoDuca to

annex an additional decision, again relied upon by the Claimant:

Zicherman v. Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd., 516 F.3d 1237, 1254 (11th Cir.

2008).

It was recorded that a Mr. Schwartz, a partner of the Claimant law firm,

understood the import of the Orders of 11 and 12 April both requiring

the production of the actual cases having stated: “I thought the Court

searched for the cases [and] could not find them . . . .”

Mr. LoDuca of that firm then requested an extension of time to respond

to the Court’s request.

According to the New York state judge, Mr. Schwartz’s testimony appears

to acknowledge that he knew that the “Varghese” judgment could not be

found before the 1 March submissions had been filed but he kept silent.

The Court’s then ordered the Claimant to file the judgements cited in

its submissions by 18 April 2023.

Mr. LoDuca of the Claimant’s firm then executed and filed an affidavit

on 25 April, 2023 which annexed what were purported to be copies or

excerpts of all but one of the decisions required by the Orders of 11 &

12 April 2023 claiming to be unable to locate the case of Zicherman v.

Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd., 516 F.3d 1237 (11th Cir. 2008) which was

cited by the Court in Varghese.” (ECF 29.)

Sadly, the 25 April Affidavit did not comply with the Court’s Orders of

11 & 12 April because it did not attach the full text of any of the

“cases” that were subsequently admitted by the firm to be fake. It

attached only excerpts of the “cases.” The April 25 Affidavit recited

that one “case,” “Zicherman v. Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd., 516 F.3d 1237

(11th Cir. 2008)”, notably with a citation to the Federal Reporter,

could not be found. (ECF 29.) No explanation was offered.

The firm subsequently explained that it had never used Chat GPT before

for legal research. The partner first asked ChatGPT a question about

the Montreal Convention concerning the limitation period issue which

arose in the case and having obtained an answer that appeared consistent

with his pre-existing understanding of the law, his questions became

more specific. ChatGPT replied with case citations. When asked for

actual copies of those authorities it provided “brief excerpts” but not

the full judgment.

What became apparent was ChatGPT’s possessed an ability to fabricate

entire case citations and judicial opinions in a manner that appeared

authentic.

The Claimant’s case was dismissed, the layers fined and the law firm

fined. ChatGPT was not joined.

Back in Europe, as I have set out in my article in this series “The EU

AI and US” the AI Act has placed legal services in its high but not

unacceptable risk of regulated categories. AI systems that negatively

affect safety or fundamental rights will be considered high risk and

will be divided into two categories: AI systems that are used in

products falling under the EU product safety regulations. This category

includes toys, aviation, cars, medical devices and lifts

and AI systems falling into specific areas that will have to be

registered in an EU database including those associated with Law

enforcement Assistance in legal interpretation and application of the

law.

Providers and deployers of so-called ‘high-risk’ AI systems will be

subject to significant regulatory obligations when the EU AI Act takes

effect, with enhanced thresholds of diligence, initial risk assessment,

and transparency, for example, compared to AI systems not falling into

this category.

The Bar Standards Board has provided its own guidance for barristers.

Due to possible hallucinations (AI systems not barristers) and biases

(again AI systems not barristers), it is important for barristers to

verify the output of Large Language Model, LLMs, software and maintain

proper procedures for checking generative outputs.

It warns against ‘Black box syndrome’. LLMs, it says, should not be a

substitute for the exercise of professional judgment, quality legal

analysis and the expertise that clients, courts and society expect from

barristers.

Barristers should be extremely vigilant not to share with an LLM system

any legally privileged or confidential information.

Barristers should critically assess whether content generated by LLMs

might violate intellectual property rights and be careful not to use

words which may “breach” trademarks. The usual terms is “infringement”.

Lets hope the BSB has not been subsumed by an all powerful ChatGPT.

The BSB then requests that barristers keep abreast of relevant Civil

Procedure Rules, which in the future may implement rules/practice

directions on the use of LLMs, for example, requiring parties to

disclose when they have used generative AI in the preparation of

materials, as has been adopted by the Court of the King’s Bench in

Manitoba.

Is ChatGPT living in Manitoba beyond the jurisdiction of the District

Court of New York?

Professor Mark Engelman

Barrister

Member of The Thomas Cromwell Group

Research Associate in IP St Edmunds College Cambridge

Barrsiter

4-5 Gray’s Inn Square

Gray’s Inn,

London WC1R 5AH