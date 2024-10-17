Friday, October 18, 2024

BSB Publishes its 2023-2024 Regulatory Decision-Making Annual Report

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today...

BSB regulatory proposals muddy the waters – Bar Council

New proposals on the regulation of barristers...

Consultation on the regulation of barristers in chambers: The BSB’s response

In October 2023, the Bar Standards Board...

BARRISTER MAGAZINE

Read the Barrister Magazine, a fantastic legal resource for online News, Articles & Information for Barristers in the UK. Keep abreast of Law Articles, Find a Barrister, Subscribe to our Articles on the Latest Legal News, Legal Services, Law Events, Expert Witnesses & Barrister Services. Its all here, ready to educate, inspire & Inform

An analysis of why the government wants Magistrates’ sentencing powers to be doubled

Latest PostAn analysis of why the government wants Magistrates' sentencing powers to be doubled
Barrister
By Barrister

The UK government's decision to double magistrates' sentencing powers for a second time is a multifaceted approach aimed at addressing several pressing issues within the criminal justice system. This analysis will explore the motivations, potential benefits, and criticisms of this policy change.
 Background
In 2022, the Conservative government under Dominic Raab initially increased magistrates' sentencing powers from six months to 12 months for a single offence [1]. However, this initiative was abandoned in March 2023 due to various concerns. Now, in October 2024, the current Labour government, led by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, is reintroducing this measure[1].
 Motivations for Doubling Sentencing Powers
Reducing Crown Court Backlog
One of the primary drivers for this policy is the...

Become a subscriber to read this article. Sign up today for just $5.99 per month. Click on SUBSCRIBE to sign up. You can cancel anytime if you are not satisfied.

Check out our other content

Most Popular Articles

Translate »