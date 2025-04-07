Exchange Chambers celebrates silk’s “extraordinary” career

Exchange Chambers has celebrated Bill Braithwaite KC’s “extraordinary” career with a retirement drinks reception.

Bill was called to the Bar in 1970 and took silk in 1992. Independently recognised as the UK’s leading personal injury barrister, he served as Head of Exchange Chambers for around 30 years, making him one of the longest serving leaders across the entire legal sector. Under Bill’s guidance, Exchange has grown from a small single-site Liverpool-based set to a full-service Northern powerhouse with over 200 barristers in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds.

Reflecting on his career, Bill Braithwaite KC said:

“As a barrister for 55 years and a silk for 33 years, I have always practised as a serious brain and spinal cord injury specialist. It has been an honour to represent over a thousand seriously injured people and to fight for the life-changing compensation they deserve.”

Commenting on his time as Head of Chambers, Bill added:

“I started my involvement with the management of Chambers about 40 years ago. We were 15-strong then with one small office in Liverpool, but even so long ago it was obvious to me that the profession would need to up-date significantly simply to stay alive and relevant; that conviction has driven us forward for all the years since then and has informed our strategy.

“I left the role with Chambers in a really good place; well-managed, strong financially, and well resourced. Those are the foundations of a really good business; one which will be able to maximise opportunities if and when they arise.”

Bill Braithwaite KC was succeeded as Head of Chambers by Will Waldron KC in January 2025. Paying tribute to Bill, Will said:

“Bill’s leadership, for over a quarter of a century, has played a massive part in our success. He had a clear vision for the development of Chambers and set about turning that vision into a reality and establishing Exchange as one of the leading chambers in the country.

“A truly outstanding barrister, Bill has always been ahead of the game. All of these things are important and deserve praise. But more importantly, for me, Bill was and remains a mentor, a guide, a rock – a friend.”

Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers also congratulated Bill. He commented:

“Bill was the driving force for our organisation through a period of huge change. His tenure as Head of Chambers was an extraordinary success and he leaves a fantastic legacy. From a personal perspective he has provided great support in my role as Chief Executive.

“As a barrister, Bill has made such a huge difference to so many injured individuals and their families. That is an extraordinary achievement. He also leaves his mark on the profession. He has constantly pushed developments in how we practice, look after our clients and solicitors and drive in work.”

Post Views: 35