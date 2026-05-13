Bar Council statement on contempt of court 

Barrister Rajiv Menon KC has won an appeal on an important point of lack of jurisdiction.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal stopped Menon’s forthcoming case, saying there was no jurisdiction for the High Court to hear the case. But the senior judges left the option for the challenge to be resumed under correct procedural powers.

Chair of the Bar Kirsty Brimelow KC said: “I have followed with concern this exceptional attempt to refer Rajiv Menon KC for contempt of court. A barrister has a duty to represent their clients fearlessly and Judge instigated contempt proceedings risk a chilling effect on the profession. The Court of Appeal judgment is welcomed, and it is hoped that this now is an end of this troubling episode.”

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