Time to ratify the safety convention, says Bar Council 

The Bar Council is calling on the UK Government to ratify the Council of Europe’s Convention on the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer (the Luxembourg Treaty) on the anniversary of its launch.

The convention is an international instrument dedicated to protecting the freedom and independence of the global legal profession, and it aims to strengthen the ability of lawyers to carry out their professional duties free from threats, attack, interference or reprisals.

The UK was one of 17 countries that signed the convention last year and 29 states have now endorsed the instrument.

Ratification would help to strengthen the UK’s ability to advocate for international standards and would align the Government’s domestic position with the principles that are routinely promoted as part of the UK’s international engagement, including through multilateral forums and bilateral rule of law work.

Chair of the Bar Kirsty Brimelow KC said: “The safety of lawyers is essential to the rule of law and a functioning liberal democracy. The UK was an early signatory of the Luxembourg Treaty, but its commitment to the protection of lawyers will be measured at the point of ratification. I urge the UK to lead the way in ratification and so show concrete support for European colleagues who work in jurisdictions where they face risk and danger.”

The Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE) represent the Bars and Law Societies of 46 countries, and through them more than 1 million European lawyers.

In a statement issued by the CCBE, on the anniversary of the convention, it said: “Where lawyers are silenced, the rule of law falters, justice is weakened, freedom is restricted and citizens’ trust in the state is extinguished. The CCBE welcomes the commitment of the 29 States that have already signed the convention, and expresses its gratitude to the Council of Europe for having carried out this project with determination and consistency. However, there is still a long way to go for this text to become fully effective, even though the situation of lawyers in many countries requires immediate protection. This is why the CCBE calls on all Council of Europe member states to join this convention without delay and to ensure its practical implementation by ratifying it as soon as possible.”

CCBE President Roman Završek added: “One year on, the message is clear: 29 States have signed this convention, sending a strong and encouraging signal. It is a step towards a Europe where lawyers can serve freely, where citizens can be defended fully, and where the rule of law is not just proclaimed but lived”.

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