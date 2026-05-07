Orams Revisited

Effective Control, Criminalisation, and the Misuse of EU and International Law in Cyprus Property Disputes

Opinion Piece by Lennart Poulsen, Barrister at 9BR Chambers

Introduction

Few cases in European private international law have been as persistently mischaracterised as Apostolides v Orams.[1] What was, in substance, a narrow decision on the recognition of a civil judgment has been repurposed into an artificial authority for asserting criminal jurisdiction over the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (‘TRNC’). That repurposing now underpins a campaign of prosecutions by the Greek Cypriot administration against developers, intermediaries and foreign nationals for conduct occurring entirely outside its effective control.

This article advances a simple proposition: Orams does not – and cannot – bear the weight now placed upon it. Neither the Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) nor the UK Court of Appeal endorsed the Greek Cypriot-led Republic of Cyprus’ (‘RoC’) jurisdiction in the north. On the contrary, both proceeded expressly on the assumption that such jurisdiction does not exist.

The prosecutorial strategy of the RoC represents not a legitimate enforcement of law, but an attempt to bypass long-established limits imposed by international law, EU law, and the doctrine of effective control. This opinion piece examines the legal foundations of that critique, focusing on the misapplication of the Apostolides v Orams judgment, the legal consequences of EU Protocol 10, and the significance of the recent French Court of Appeal decision refusing extradition in a TRNC property case.

The Legal Architecture: Protocol 10 and Effective Control

Protocol No 10 to the Act of Accession of Cyprus provides that the application of the EU acquis is suspended “in those areas of the Republic of Cyprus in which the Government of the Republic of Cyprus does not exercise effective control”.[2]

This suspension is not symbolic. It reflects a foundational principle of EU law: legal norms cannot operate where there is no authority capable of enforcing them.

The CJEU has consistently treated effective control as a matter of fact, not aspiration. In Orams itself, the Court recorded as “common ground” that “The Government of the Republic of Cyprus does not exercise effective control in the northern part of the island.”¹

The suspension of the acquis in the north is therefore a legally recognised parameter. It is not discretionary.

As the Court emphasised, any derogation from that suspension must be interpreted narrowly: “The suspension of the application of the acquis communautaire provided for in Article 1(1) of Protocol No 10 must be interpreted strictly and limited to what is strictly necessary.”[3]

This framework leaves little room for the extraterritorial extension of EU criminal law mechanisms into the TRNC.

What the CJEU Actually Decided in Orams

The question before the CJEU in Apostolides v Orams (C-420/07) was confined to whether a civil judgment of a RoC court concerning land in Northern Cyprus fell within the scope of the Brussels I Regulation[4] and was therefore entitled to recognition in another Member State.

The Court answered that question in the affirmative. Crucially, it did so without suggesting that EU law applied substantively in the north, or that the Republic of Cyprus exercised jurisdiction there. Recognition was required because the judgment emanated from a court of a recognised Member State and because Brussels I precludes a review of jurisdiction (including any merits of the case) at the recognition stage.

The CJEU was explicit that this territorial anomaly remained intact: “The fact that the acquis communautaire is suspended in the areas of the Republic of Cyprus in which the Government of the Republic of Cyprus does not exercise effective control does not prevent the application of Regulation No 44/2001 to a judgment delivered by a court of the Republic of Cyprus.”[5]

This passage is often cited selectively. Read properly, it does not extend EU law into the TRNC; it merely explains why the suspension does not bar recognition elsewhere. This distinction is decisive.

The UK Court of Appeal: Recognition Without Territorial Authority

The UK Court of Appeal decision in Apostolides v Orams [2010] EWCA Civ 9 is even clearer in its premises.[6] The Court did not dispute the absence of RoC control in the north. It proceeded squarely on that assumption.

The Court of Appeal accepted that the RoC judgment concerned land situated in territory over which the RoC exercised no effective control, and that enforcement in Northern Cyprus was impossible as a matter of fact. Nevertheless, the Court held that this did not prevent recognition and enforcement in England under the Brussels I Regulation.

Lord Justice Pill clarified that “ a Member State may not refuse recognition and enforcement of a judgment on the basis of the public policy proviso in Article 34(1) of Regulation No 44/2001 because the judgment, although formally enforceable in the State where it was given, cannot be enforced there for factual reasons.”[7]

Crucially, the Court rejected the suggestion that recognition implied substantive jurisdiction over Northern Cyprus, noting that the entire logic of the case depended on the RoC not being able to enforce its judgment there:

The reasoning is fatal to later attempts to invoke Orams as proof of RoC jurisdiction. The irony is that both the CJEU and the UK Court of Appeal judgments operate on the recognition that RoC lacks authority in the north. To extend this civil recognition logic into the criminal sphere is not merely erroneous, but legally incoherent.

Criminalisation as Policy: The Campaign Against Northern Cyprus Property

The European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly emphasised that legal responsibility follows factual control rather than abstract sovereignty. In Demopoulos and Others v Turkey, the Court recognised the Immovable Property Commission in Northern Cyprus as an effective domestic remedy for displaced Greek Cypriot owners. That judgment established a lawful, judicially endorsed pathway for resolving property claims arising from the island’s division and, moreover, explicitly recognised the legal property rights of current occupants of Greek-Cypriot owned property in the North, considering the current political and on-the-ground reality.[8]

Against that background, the turn to criminal prosecution is striking. The convictions of foreign developers and intermediaries, including Israeli, Hungarian, and other EU nationals, demonstrate an approach that seeks to impose deterrence through fear, rather than legal resolution.¹⁰ These prosecutions are accompanied by Interpol Red Notices, international arrest warrants, media campaigns, and diplomatic pressure, creating legal uncertainty for thousands of current occupants, including foreign nationals, who acted in good faith under the legal framework applicable in Northern Cyprus at the time of purchase.

Such practices raise serious concerns under international human rights law, including the principles of legality, foreseeability, and proportionality. Criminal liability cannot legitimately be imposed retroactively for conduct that was lawful under the only legal system exercising effective control over the territory at the relevant time.

International law does not permit criminal jurisdiction to be asserted on the basis of de jure claims alone. Where a state lacks effective control, it lacks the jurisdictional foundation required for criminal enforcement. To proceed regardless is to transform criminal law into a tool of political strategy.

The French Court of Appeal: Reasserting International Law

This legal reality has begun to reassert itself in national courts. In December 2025, the Court of Appeal of Aix-en-Provence refused an extradition request arising from alleged property offences in Northern Cyprus.[9]

The court declined to use EU judicial cooperation mechanisms to compensate for the absence of territorial jurisdiction, holding that the alleged conduct fell outside the operational scope of EU law. While decided in an extradition context, the reasoning mirrors the logic of Protocol 10 and Orams: EU instruments cannot be used as a substitute for control.

Conclusion

Orams has been artificially extended to apply where it was never designed to. It does not validate the Greek Cypriot-led administration of the Republic of Cyprus’s criminal jurisdiction claim in Northern Cyprus. It does not dilute Protocol 10. It does not negate the doctrine of effective control. It stands for a narrow, technical rule on civil judgment recognition – one that functioned precisely because RoC courts could not act in the north.

To transform that rule into a basis for criminal prosecution is to conflate fundamental distinctions between recognition and jurisdiction, procedure and substance, sovereignty and control. The recent French judgment demonstrates that courts outside RoC are increasingly alert to that danger. Legal coherence demands that Orams be returned to its proper limits.

Lennart Poulsen, Barrister at 9BR Chambers

[1] Apostolides v Orams (C-420/07), CJEU (Grand Chamber), 28 April 2009.

[2] Protocol No 10 on Cyprus, Act of Accession 2003, Art. 1(1) – OJ L 236/955.

[3] Apostolides v Orams (C-420/07), EU:C:2009:271, para 33.

[4] Regulation (EC) No 44/2001 (Brussels I).

[5] Apostolides v Orams (C-420/07), EU:C:2009:271, para 45.

[6] Apostolides v Orams [2010] EWCA Civ 9.

[7] Apostolides v Orams [2010] EWCA Civ 9, para 40.

[8] Demopoulos and Others v Turkey (2010) 50 EHRR 13.

[9] https://in-cyprus.philenews.com/local/france-rejects-cyprus-bid-overturn-ruling-property-fraud-suspect-usurper/; https://cyprus-mail.com/2025/12/17/france-rejects-extradition-request-for-man-accused-of-developing-property-in-north. See also, https://mfa.gov.ct.tr/regarding-the-legal-proceedings-against-trnc-citizen-behdad-jafari/

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