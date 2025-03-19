Bar Council Chair urges barristers to report inappropriate behaviours

Barbara Mills KC, Chair of the Bar Council, has urged barristers and chambers professionals to report inappropriate behaviours they have experienced or witnessed at the Bar to help change the culture at the Bar.

In the last few months there has been a cluster of findings by the Bar Tribunal and Adjudication Service (BTAS) involving inappropriate behaviour and professional misconduct of a sexual nature, including at today’s sanctions hearing in which Jo Sidhu KC was ordered to be disbarred.

The independent review of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment at the Bar, led by Baroness Harman KC, is well underway and due to report in June. The review has been gathering evidence to consider the impact of bullying and harassment and the efficacy of current reporting mechanisms, as well as identifying the reasons for these behaviours and potential solutions.

Commenting, Barbara Mills KC, said:

“Inappropriate behaviour, bullying, and sexual harassment will not be tolerated at the Bar and there can be very serious consequences for anyone found to have acted in such a way.

“I recognise how difficult it is for complainants to come forward, especially to report sexual misconduct. But I hope the Bar has confidence that reports will be taken seriously, and that support is available.

“We look forward to hearing the findings and recommendations of Baroness Harman’s independent review later this year – this is an important opportunity for us to change the culture at the Bar to tackle the persistent problems of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment.

“The Bar Council strongly encourages anyone who experiences or witnesses discrimination, harassment, bullying, or any other forms of inappropriate behaviour, to report these incidents if they feel able to.

“Talk to Spot is also available for anyone working in and around the Bar to raise their concerns.”

