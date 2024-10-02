Friday, October 4, 2024

BSB Publishes its 2023-2024 Regulatory Decision-Making Annual Report

Consultation on the regulation of barristers in chambers: The BSB’s response

Shortages in Special School Places

BSB regulatory proposals muddy the waters – Bar Council

Barrister
New proposals on the regulation of barristers in chambers will create uncertainty as to compliance and over who in chambers is responsible for meeting regulatory requirements, according to the Bar Council.
 The Bar’s regulator, the Bar Standards Board, has published its response to the consultation on the regulation of barristers in chambers.
 The Bar Council has welcomed some elements of the response where the BSB has listened to feedback, including decisions not to re-introduce a kitemark scheme for chambers or to progress proposals around the merger of small sets. The Bar Council is also supportive of the proposals to house all practice management rules on one section of the BSB website.
 However, a number of significant problems remain. In particular, the Bar Council is concerned at th...

