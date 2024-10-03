Thursday, October 3, 2024

BSB regulatory proposals muddy the waters – Bar Council

New proposals on the regulation of barristers...

Consultation on the regulation of barristers in chambers: The BSB’s response

In October 2023, the Bar Standards Board...

Shortages in Special School Places

In recent years, England has witnessed a...

BSB Publishes its 2023-2024 Regulatory Decision-Making Annual Report

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today published its latest annual Regulatory Decision-Making Report. This is the fifth report that the BSB has published since it reformed the way regulatory decisions are taken in October 2019. It covers the period from April 2023 to March 2024. During the past year, we have been significant increases in our productivity, timeliness and responsiveness in most areas of our work. We have also benefited from an end-to-end review of our enforcement policies and processes by Fieldfisher LLP. We are now implementing their recommendations which we believe will further improve our performance in that area.
The most important criterion for judging our performance remains of course the quality of our decision-making and this remains high, as confirmed by the report...

