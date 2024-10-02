Consultation on the regulation of barristers in chambers: The BSB’s response

In October 2023, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) launched a public consultation to clarify our regulatory expectations of chambers. This followed a series of consultative roundtables across all circuits in England and Wales. During the consultation period we also held an additional series of roundtables, meeting with barristers, clerks and practice managers at eight roundtables across England and Wales. In total, we received 22 written responses to our consultation and also gathered valuable feedback from our extensive engagement events. You can read a summary of the written responses to the consultation here and our detailed response to these is available here. An equality impact assessment for this initiative is available here.

This consultation has reaffirmed the important role which cham...