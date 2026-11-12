Ruby’s Law is set to be included in Northern Ireland’s Justice Bill, with Royal Assent anticipated in spring 2027. Paul Frew MLA announced earlier this month that the provisions are expected to move forward through the Bill.

Ruby’s Law seeks to address the often-overlooked role of pets in the cycle of domestic abuse and provide survivors with the confidence to seek safety without fearing for their animals.

Pets are often used as tools of coercion and control in abusive relationships. Victims frequently delay leaving, or return to, dangerous situations because they fear for their pets’ safety and / or cannot find safe accommodation for their beloved animals.

Current family law does not adequately address this critical issue, leaving victims and their pets without protection.

The proposed changes aim to ensure that domestic abuse protection measures can better safeguard animals used by perpetrators to threaten, intimidate or control victims. Abuse or threats against an animal can be a powerful tool of coercive control. Ruby’s Law seeks to address this by strengthening legal protections for animals in the context of domestic abuse, helping victims seek safety without having to choose between their own safety and the welfare of an animal they love.

Ruby’s Law initially worked to secure protective measures in England and Wales. As Northern Ireland is a separate legal jurisdiction, this is a highly significant step forward in its own right. If the Bill proceeds as anticipated, it will receive Royal Assent in spring 2027. The timing of commencement will depend on the legislation’s provisions.

Integral to driving the Ruby’s Law campaign forward in Northern Ireland has been the commitment and determination of Tara Cunningham, CEO of Causeway Coast Dog Rescue in Coleraine, Londonderry. Her work in building support for the campaign and helping bring this issue to the attention of decision makers has been invaluable.

This is a major breakthrough for Ruby’s Law. Meanwhile, work is still ongoing to secure equivalent legal protection in England and Wales.

Ruth Jones MP will be chairing the Second Reading of the Domestic Abuse (Pets etc) Bill in Westminster on 4th December 2026. The campaign needs members of the public to contact their MPs and urge them to attend the debate, show their support and help build momentum for legislative change. There is a draft letter that people can use to write to their MPs on the Ruby’s Law website: https://www.rubyslaw.co.uk/take-action#write-mp.

Ruby’s Law was founded by family barrister Christina Warner. Christina has brought together her experience as a family lawyer with a wider interest in animal protection and the links between violence against humans and animals.

Christina said: “The anticipated inclusion of these animal-protective provisions in Northern Ireland’s Justice Bill is an important milestone. It’s a huge step forward for Ruby’s Law and for everyone who has campaigned to ensure that animals are no longer overlooked in the context of domestic abuse. We know that perpetrators can use threats or abuse towards animals as a means of controlling and terrifying victims, and the law needs to reflect that reality. I hope it will also help build momentum for equivalent protection in England and Wales. I urge members of the public to contact their MPs and ask them to attend the debate Second Reading of the Bill in Westminster on 4th December. Together, we can help ensure that no victim has to choose between their own safety and the safety of an animal they love.”