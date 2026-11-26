Domestic Abuse Protection Notices (DAPNs) and Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs) became available across England and Wales on Wednesday 25 November 2026, the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary confirmed. The Ministry of Justice and Home Office published statutory guidance for legal practitioners on 25 November setting out application routes and court templates.

The measures were created by Part 3 of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and have been piloted in a number of local areas since late 2024. The Judiciary’s announcement, published on 24 November 2026, states that DAPNs and DAPOs are now available in all police force areas and that DAPOs can be made in the criminal, family and civil jurisdictions. The orders permit a court to impose a flexible combination of prohibitions and requirements tailored to individual cases; breach of a DAPO without reasonable excuse is a criminal offence under the Act.

The MoJ/Home Office guidance published on 25 November 2026 is directed at legal practitioners and advice agencies and provides practical detail for family and county court cases, including order templates and procedural routes. The Judiciary has also made family and civil court order templates available. Applications may be brought by the police, victims or third parties, and courts may make DAPOs during existing proceedings. The statutory framework for DAPOs is found in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (notably sections defining and governing DAPOs and the conditions for making them).

For barristers, the national roll-out has several immediate consequences. Advocacy teams should expect new application and hearing types in family, civil and criminal lists and will need to consult the published templates and practitioner guidance before drafting or opposing orders. The cross-jurisdictional availability of DAPOs means issues of concurrent jurisdiction, evidence of risk and necessary factual findings are likely to arise more frequently; practitioners should take care to identify the correct route (police application, victim or third-party application, or orders made incidentally in other proceedings). Defence and claimant counsel will also need to consider the criminal sanctions for breach when advising clients and when applying for ancillary relief or safety measures in ongoing proceedings.

The roll-out represents the end of a lengthy pilot phase and the start of national operational use; barristers instructed in domestic abuse, family, civil protection and criminal practice areas should review the MoJ guidance and Judiciary templates to ensure compliance with the new procedural forms and substantive thresholds set out in the 2021 Act.

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