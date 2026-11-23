By Matthew Bolt Barrister, 9 Bedford Row

On 26th January 1942 soldiers of the 34th (“Red Bull”) Infantry Division landed in Northern Ireland; the US military and its justice has been in the UK ever since. In June under the headline ‘Degrading’ The Guardian asked: Why did a US fighter pilot avoid British trial after strangling a woman in England?1 Capt Jacob Wulfson, a US fighter pilot, based at RAF Lakenheath was accused by Sarah Steele, a British academic, of drugging, strangling and raping her in his Cambridge flat. He was tried in a US military court, with a US military judge (a serving officer), by a jury of US service personnel, under US law. A US legal officer prosecuted, a US attorney defended. Wulfson went to a US corrections facility, convicted of strangulation and disobeying an order.

American justice, in Britain?

To those who serve in the military or practise military law, the fact that there is a court room which is forever America in the heart of Suffolk, is not in the least surprising; military justice has always followed armies. The Service Justice System (“SJS”) exerts worldwide jurisdiction over British personnel and in some cases their dependants; it once operated in Washington DC and Wiltshire to deal with an allegation from Uganda. Personally, I have dealt with allegations from Germany, Cyprus, Canada, Kenya, the US and the UAE within the SJS. As Director of the Military Court Service, Cleaven Faulkner JP said:

“The notion that justice should stop at our border is not one recognised by modern armed forces. Whether operating from a permanent base in the UK, deployed on operations, or stationed overseas, Service personnel remain subject to the rule of law. [The SJS] exists to ensure that discipline, accountability and fairness travel with our forces.”

So it was for the Roman Legions, so it is for the United States.

Why is this? Firstly, it brings certainty for the soldier and the commander; the laws and social standards of their society operate wherever they operate. Secondly, a justice system may not be functioning where they have to operate. If there is, it may not be one which accords with our own standards of fairness and justice. In recent years British personnel have operated in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan; would we want British soldiers tried by local courts there? Thirdly, it ensures uniformity, equal treatment in Brecon or Baghdad. This is essential to maintaining discipline.

When a functioning local jurisdiction exists tensions will arise over who has jurisdiction. This is resolved by forces status agreements; treaties covering everything from criminal law to what soldiers wear on a daily basis. The British government has entered into dozens of such agreements all around the world. In Wulfson’s case, the US were operating under the NATO Forces Status Agreement: US personnel must ‘respect the law of the [UK]’, while US military authorities have the right to ‘exercise within the [UK] all criminal and disciplinary jurisdiction’. At the same time, the UK has jurisdiction over US personnel for offences committed in the UK. If the US asks to deal with a case the UK must give the request ‘sympathetic consideration’. The same rules apply in reverse; the UK can and does try offences committed in the US.

Similar issues arise between local police and Service Police in the UK; where a careful protocol governs how jurisdiction is decided.2 Notably, the first police force Steele contacted ‘on the record’ was American. This may explain why “a case like this never reached the CPS…”, something Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said was being looked into.3

Divided by a common language?

Although US jurisdiction may not raise eyebrows among practitioners, the way Wulfson case was dealt with raises a number of questions. The UK and US military justice systems grow from common roots, King George III’s Articles of War; they have diverged considerably since. If the position were reversed what would happen; Wulfson, the “Brit”, Steele, the American, in America?

Wulfson’s judge was a serving US officer. In the SJS a civilian judge advocate presides, neither appointed by nor answerable to the MoD. The UK operates a single, tri-service jurisdiction. Wulfson was tried by a USAF court by a jury of 8 male USAF officers. The SJS would operate a board of six officers from all three services including at least one female. In both jurisdictions, there is no dock, the accused sits next to their advocate.

Steele’s allegation amounted to rape but US prosecutors merely charged sexual assault; alongside aggravated sexual contact (the drugging), strangulation and disobeying a lawful order. The last because Wulfson tried to contact Steele against orders. The Service Prosecuting Authority applies the same charging standards as the CPS so would lay charges of rape, administering a noxious substance, intentional strangulation and disobedience of a lawful order.

The advocacy would have been very different as well. The defence suggested Steele started “freaking out” during intercourse, due to a previous assault. In the SJS s.41 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 apply; cross examination on past sexual history is rigidly controlled, permitted only where otherwise an unfair trial would result. A clear evidential foundation is required. Steele was also accused of abusing prescription drugs, an allegation of reprehensible behaviour only admitted in the SJS if of substantial probative value, sufficiently persuasive to be worthy of consideration and reasonably capable of assisting the board. It is debatable whether a joke in text messages about using strong American painkillers following breast surgery would even have been disclosed under the Disclosure regime which operates equally in the Crown Court and Court Martial. Certainly reference to Steele teaching law students about BDSM to suggest she was “certainly not some victim in the bedroom” would have been prevented, although an English lawyer, introduced to the facts of R v Brown as an undergraduate is unlikely to make such a submission.

Steele faced these questions with no special measures; the Sixth Amendment guaranteed Wulfson the right to face his accuser. In the SJS, the charges ensured special measures as of right, with the Board told it was perfectly normal and not to hold it against either party. Wulfson faced no questions, exercising his absolute Fifth Amendment right to silence. In the SJS silence is a qualified right, a Board is entitled to conclude a silent accused did not feel they had an answer to the prosecution case.

Wulfson was convicted of strangulation. The maximum sentence was 13 years, compared to 5 years in the SJS. He opted to be sentenced by the jury (a procedure now abolished). At Court Martial the Judge Advocate sentences with the Board, each having an equal voice and vote, subject to the Judge Advocate’s directions of law. Both jurisdictions use Victim Impact Statements, although Wulfson was permitted to address the jury, something not afforded in the SJS. He was sentenced to six months confinement in a military correctional facility, a reprimand and dismissal from the USAF.

The Court Martial must have regard to the Sentencing Council’s definitive guidelines and the Judge Advocate General’s Guidance on Sentencing in the SJS. The starting point is the sentence a civilian would receive, on the face of it 30 months; aggravated by the fact he was under the influence of alcohol, it was in the context of sexual intercourse and steps were taken (it appears) to prevent Steele supporting the prosecution. Then additional military factors would be considered: his officer status, the harm his actions did to the reputation of the forces and relations with the UK. Dismissal is appropriate in all but the most exceptional cases of this type; Wulfson would have been dismissed. Mitigation is then considered including previous service and character evidence, as in the US Court Martial. Dismissal is a separate sentence and is much more consequential than merely losing a job, the impact of dismissal must be weighed carefully by the Court Martial and justifies a downward adjustment. I would expect Wulfson to have received about 36 months imprisonment and dismissal, with a short concurrent sentence for the disobedience. That is a sentence which could be suspended, although in the circumstances that would be unlikely.

Wulfson is serving his sentence in a military facility. The UK has such a facility, the Military Correctional Training Centre at Colchester. As a matter of law, a sentence there does not amount to imprisonment. Officers cannot serve sentences there, they must go to a civilian prison with all that entails. Wulfson would have been taken to MCTC for processing and then transferred to HMP Chelmsford to begin his sentence.

The case is not over though, Wulfson’s case is subject to automatic review and confirmation by the Convening Authority (a senior officer) which historically could overturn a verdict or quash a sentence. Today it can mitigate elements of the sentence. The Convening Authority has been confined to history in the UK (although a large scale conflict may see similar, more limited powers, vested in the Secretary of State). In the UK, if he thought his conviction was unsafe or his sentence manifestly excessive, Wulfson could appeal to the Court Martial Appeal Court, currently presided over by Lord Justice Edis, Vice President of the Court of Appeal Criminal Division,

Without question Wulfson would have faced more serious charges and almost certainly received a prison sentence had he been tried in the Court Martial. Steele’s evidence would still have been robustly challenged but with the benefit of special measures and without the unmeritorious (to UK eyes) attacks on her character.

The future of Expeditionary Justice

The Guardian has published further examples of US jurisdiction in the UK. Will the new Prime Minister look into the issues as the last one promised? Possibly. Ultimately, Expeditionary Justice is vital to a functioning modern military, and the US operates under an agreement which applies equally to all members of NATO. As the Director of MCS said: “In a more dangerous and unpredictable world, the ability to administer justice wherever our people operate remains a strategic necessity. The [SJS] provides that assurance, and… remains ready to support the delivery of independent and impartial justice wherever operational circumstances require.”

If British Forces were ever ordered to confront a peer aggressor in large numbers (i.e. a modern military operated by a hostile state) the SJS would have to follow; police, courts, judges, even prisons would be required to operate in host nations. If we fought alongside allies not from the European mainland they will certainly use Britain as a strategic operating base, just as the US and Canadians did during the Second World War. They would need to bring their justice systems with them.

A vital change

One change that must happen is identified in the original article by Prof. Rachel Van Landingham, Lt Col (ret.): the British authorities need to fight to maintain jurisdiction; to be ready to take on and prioritise cases to ensure swift justice. Disappointingly, the other two Guardian cases were reported to Suffolk and Cambridgeshire police who began the investigation then ceded jurisdiction.4 The NATO Forces Status Agreement gives British police primacy; they need to assert it.

Chloe Hingley, a solicitor specialising in Military Law who also advises victims said: “Nations ask a lot of their Service personnel, it is vital that their rights are protected by a robust justice system, in the UK that is the Service Justice System. Equally, victims rights must be fully protected and upheld too, so that cases are determined fairly. Their views can rightly influence where cases are tried in the service justice system. Disappointingly, ensuring this sometimes require the intervention of a lawyer; fortunately, in the UK that support is available, including in cases involving foreign jurisdictions.”

Military Justice must be expeditionary; British police must be sympathetic, not pushovers.

Matthew Bolt Barrister, 9 Bedford Row

Matthew Bolt is a specialist in Military Law and Serious Crime. He is the Hon. Secretary of the Association of Military Law Advocates and practices from 9 Bedford Row in London, Cornwall Street in Birmingham and 7 Harrington Street in Liverpool.

References

‘Degrading’ Why did a US fighter pilot avoid British trial after strangling a woman in England? https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/ng-interactive/2026/jun/25/us-fighter-pilot-strangled-woman-england-why-military-trial , 25.06.2026. ↩ Protocol regarding the exercise of criminal jurisdiction in England and Wales between the Director of Public Prosecutions and The Director of Service Prosecutions (updated February 2026) https://www.cps.gov.uk/publication/protocol-regarding-exercise-criminal-jurisdiction-england-and-wales-between-director ↩ US control of case of pilot who strangled woman in UK ‘concerning’, says No 10 https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jun/26/moj-examine-case-british-woman-strangled-us-fighter-pilot-uk-justice-minister-cambridge, 26.06.2026 ↩ ‘They said: wear angelic white’: British women who accused US airman of rape tell of American military trial, https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jul/09/british-women-accused-us-airman-rape-american-military-trial, 09.07.26; US airman accused of exposing himself to 16-year-old girl avoided British trial, https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jul/07/us-airman-accused-of-exposing-himself-to-16-year-old-girl-court-martial, 07.07.26 ↩