“Revenge Pornography”, more accurately described as non-consensual intimate image abuse, represents one of the more complex challenges created by the digital age. Although the sharing of intimate images without consent can be traced back to the early development of the internet in the 1990s, the issue of non-consensual intimate image abuse has gained significant public attention through highly publicised cases involving high-profile celebrities such as Pamela Anderson and Kim Kardashian. These cases exposed the devastating consequences of intimate material being distributed beyond an individual’s control, but they also highlighted a concerning societal tendency: victim blaming.

By Gabriela Mihaylova, Barrister (Unregistered)

For decades, those affected by image-based abuse were questioned about why intimate images of them were created in the first place, rather than focusing on why someone would choose to distribute them without consent. However, as technology continues to evolve, particularly with the rapid development of artificial intelligence and synthetic intimate imagery, the question becomes even more pivotal: when technology can create explicit content without a victim ever taking or sharing an image, who is society prepared to blame?

Although the non-consensual sharing of intimate material existed before the internet, the growth of online platforms, smartphones and social media transformed the scale, speed and accessibility of this form of abuse. The term “revenge pornography” gained popularity as individuals began using digital platforms to distribute intimate images of former partners, often following the breakdown of a relationship. However, the terminology itself has come under increasing scrutiny for oversimplifying what is otherwise a complex issue. The word “revenge” suggests that the offending behaviour is primarily motivated by retaliation, when in reality perpetrators may be driven by a range of motives, including coercive control, humiliation, financial exploitation, sexual gratification or a desire to wield power over the victim.

The accessibility and ease of digital technology have created an environment where intimate material can be shared instantly with a wider audience, globally, often leaving victims with little ability to regain control over their images. Unlike traditional forms of abuse, the harm caused by non-consensual intimate image sharing can continue long after the initial disclosure by the perpetrator. Once material reaches the internet, it can be copied, reposted and redistributed indefinitely. The impact this has on victims can be profound. Many may experience significant psychological distress and feelings of violation, alongside concerns about reputational and professional damage and the continuous threat of further victimisation.

Criminal law’s response to revenge pornography is relatively recent. It was not until 2015, through section 33 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015, that England and Wales introduced a specific offence of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of the individual depicted, where the disclosure was made with the intention of causing distress. Prior to this, victims of non-consensual intimate image abuse were not without any legal protection, but there was no specific offence designed to address this particular form of conduct. The introduction of section 33 therefore represented an important recognition that the digital distribution of intimate material could constitute a distinct form of criminal abuse.

However, the legislation was created in response to the technology and offending patterns of its time. In 2015, artificial intelligence had not developed into the widely accessible image generation technology it is today. The legislation’s framework was largely constructed around an assumption that the intimate image already existed: a victim had taken a video or photograph, or participated in its creation, which was later disclosed without consent. Artificial intelligence has ultimately disrupted that assumption.

Today, a person does not necessarily need to have taken an intimate photograph to become a victim of image-based sexual abuse. The emergence of deepfake technology has made this problem more immediate. What was once a relatively sophisticated form of digital manipulation is now increasingly accessible to ordinary users. A simple online search reveals an ecosystem of websites, apps and automated tools offering to generate sexually explicit deepfake images, often requiring little more than the upload of an existing photograph. Therefore, an ordinary image obtained from social media may be sufficient to generate highly realistic sexual content depicting an individual who never consented to its creation, and may never know of its existence.

This represents a vital shift in the nature of image-based sexual abuse. The traditional understanding of “revenge pornography” centres upon an intimate image that was voluntarily created and subsequently disclosed without consent, often by a former partner following the breakdown of a relationship. Deepfake technology removes both of these elements. The victim may never have created an intimate image, may never have consented to its creation, and may have no relationship whatsoever with the perpetrator. Yet the consequence can be indistinguishable from those arising from the disclosure of genuine intimate material: humiliation, reputational damage, psychological distress and fear of further distribution.

The offending is no longer confined to the traditional narrative of a former partner seeking revenge. AI-generated intimate imagery can be used for sexual gratification, harassment, extortion and blackmail. The accessibility of these technologies also raises wider concerns about the emergence of a consumer market for synthetic sexual imagery. Their availability suggests that this is no longer an isolated technological capability but an increasingly accessible form of digital abuse, potentially expanding the pool of victims to anyone whose photograph is publicly accessible online. This creates a particularly concerning possibility that individuals may become victims without ever knowing that sexually explicit material depicting them has been created or circulated.

The gendered nature of this form of abuse is equally concerning. Women and girls are disproportionately targeted by sexualised deepfake imagery, demonstrating how AI can reproduce and amplify existing patterns of sexual harassment. The legal challenge is no longer confined to preventing the disclosure of intimate images. It must also address the creation of intimate imagery without consent, where a person’s likeness has been appropriated and transformed into something they did not create. AI has not only made existing abuse easier; it has also changed who can become a victim.

The limitations of legislation raise a broader question: is reform alone enough? Calum Murray, a criminal defence paralegal, argues that the answer may lie beyond enforcement. As he explains, “I think law generally does not have as much of a deterrent effect as we think it does. If it did, we’d live in a crimeless society.” For Murray, the solution is therefore not simply further legislation, but education, particularly education surrounding consent.

“People don’t always understand what consent means,” he explains. “People have a rough idea of what it means to consent, but the definitions of consent become so blurred in the online world because, again, there is nothing tangible.”

Murray’s observation is particularly significant in the context of AI-generated intimate imagery. The victim may never have taken an intimate photograph, never consented to its creation and may have never had any interaction with the perpetrator. Yet an ordinary photograph can be transformed into sexualised content without their knowledge or permission. As technology removes the need for an original intimate image, understanding what consent means in the digital environment becomes increasingly important.

The issue therefore extends beyond whether the law can punish an offender after the harm has occurred. It is whether society has done enough to educate individuals about what constitutes consent in the first place. Access to an image does not amount to consent to manipulate, sexualise or distribute it. As AI makes the creation of abusive material increasingly accessible, this distinction has never been more important. Technology may continue to move at an increasing speed, but without greater awareness and education, justice risks being left behind.

Gabriela Mihaylova, Barrister (Unregistered)