The Ministry of Justice published its response to the Independent Public Bodies Review of the Legal Services Board on 5 November 2026, accepting the review’s recommendations and announcing that government will develop the scope and approach for a longer-term, comprehensive review of legal services regulation in England and Wales.

The response says the government accepts the “substance” of the reviewer’s recommendation that a new regulatory framework should be developed by 2029, but it stops short of committing to that precise timetable and stresses that short-term improvements must not be deferred pending any structural reform. The Ministry sets two guiding principles for the work: that consumer protection must be central to any changes, and that the operational independence of legal regulators must be preserved while being matched by clearer accountability for outcomes.

The Legal Services Board, which was the subject of the review, published its own response on the same day accepting all of the recommendations addressed to it. The LSB says it has already begun implementing a reset of priorities: it has established a dedicated regulatory oversight directorate, adopted a more targeted risk-based approach to oversight, and signalled intensified scrutiny of the Solicitors Regulation Authority after recent firm failures. The LSB’s published timetable commits to developing a shared framework for identifying and managing market and consumer risk within six to nine months and to refocusing its policy activity so it aligns with its oversight role within about a year.

The Bar Council has welcomed the announcement while urging that any comprehensive review minimise disruption to practitioners and retains specialist regulators’ expertise. The representative body said it expects to be engaged from the outset and warned that some elements of the regulatory architecture — for example the reservation of rights of audience and the role of the Bar Standards Board — should be preserved rather than subsumed into wider structures.

Practical relevance for barristers in England and Wales is immediate and prospective. In the short term, the LSB’s move to a sharper, risk-based model of oversight is likely to mean closer performance monitoring of frontline regulators and potentially lighter reporting burdens for regulators that demonstrably manage risks well. The LSB’s stated support for the Legal Ombudsman’s transformation and for improved complaints handling may also affect how chambers and individual advocates approach complaints and redress. Over the medium term, a government-led comprehensive review could examine the boundaries and structure of regulation across the sector; any legislative or structural proposals that follow would be subject to separate consultation and parliamentary decision, and are therefore not yet enacted policy.

All three documents make clear the distinction between acceptance of the review’s recommendations and the slower process of implementation: acceptance does not itself alter regulatory rules. Barristers and chambers should note the announced timescales and the likely emphasis on risk-based oversight and consumer protection, engage with consultations that follow, and watch for changes to regulatory performance assessment and oversight arrangements that may affect professional regulation and practice management.

Sources