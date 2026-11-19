By Jason M Hadden, MBE

It appears to be an anathema in the law that findings as to issues of safeguarding made by the court in children and family proceedings are not subsequently made available to safeguarding services, or relevant individuals.

There it is. The quiet scandal. A leading Labour MP when in opposition, told me that this is a public scandal. I shall not name her (out of politeness).

We convene courts, spend public money, drag parents through years of litigation, and ask judges to do what only judges can do: make hard, careful findings about who did what to whom, on the balance of probabilities, with eyes open to risk. And then, the courts make findings (or don’t) and once proceedings have concluded, those findings sit within the court file.

Those findings, sealed into a case file like radioactive dust. Safeguarding professionals can’t see them. New partners can’t see them. Sometimes even the same court can’t see them the next time around without someone waving a dogeared order and praying the court will accept it. Meanwhile, known perpetrators drift from relationship to relationship with a level of anonymity that the system, perversely, confers. We are not merely missing a trick. We are leaving a door ajar with a neon sign that reads: opportunity for repeat harm, this way.

We know the problem. We’ve all lived it in practice. Findings of domestic abuse and child abuse are routinely made in private law and public law proceedings. They are distilled — or at least they should be, under PD12J — into schedules annexed to orders: what the court found, what was admitted, what was not. Those schedules are the product of adversarial testing, professional evidence, and judicial reasoning. And we bury them.

I have been campaigning on this issue for many years (as have others, much wiser than me) Cue government.

In February 2026, the Ministry of Justice wrote back to me (there has been much correspondence as the issue is passed between Justice and the Home Office), to say there’s “much progress.” A pilot, since last September, automatically notifies police when a NonMolestation Order is made (but not findings!).

The Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy promises work towards an automated system so policing and other agencies are notified of VAWG protection orders. The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS), they remind us, relies on common law powers with statutory guidance.

Disclosures must be necessary and proportionate; forces should consult “main databases and local intelligence systems.” The police, they say, can disclose previous convictions “or other information” about a person’s violent or abusive history. And, to their credit, the Family Procedure Rule Committee has set up an Information Sharing and Transparency subgroup to consider whether current provisions on sharing information from family cases are justified and proportionate.

Progress? Perhaps. But let’s not confuse plumbing around the edges with a mains connection. The ‘pilot’ on automatic NMO notifications is welcome, and overdue (and why a pilot? It should also be pointed out that this is something I have been campaigning about for years – so why take so long!).

But it is not the core problem. The vast majority of NMOs succeed without findings, either ex parte (without notice) or without admissions or findings.

The chasm remains where the danger actually lives: namely, the routine, careful, civil findings of domestic abuse, child abuse, and coercive control that never leave the case file.

The MoJ’s letter inadvertently proves the point. It talks at length about DVDS, proportionality, and existing police powers. It says forces should check the “main databases.”

But what if the main databases don’t contain the family court’s findings?

You can’t disclose what you never recorded. You can’t consult a database that doesn’t exist. And you cannot call this a joinedup safeguarding system when the jurisdiction that makes the most granular, patternbased determinations of abuse is airgapped from the very professionals who need to know.

So, let’s restate the obvious, slowly, for the record.

A civil finding of abuse, reached after a factfinding hearing or at a final hearing, is a live piece of safeguarding intelligence. It is not a criminal conviction and should never be treated as one. But we already act to protect children and adults at risk on thresholds well below “beyond reasonable doubt.”

The State moves children into care on a balance of probabilities. We safetyplan in hospitals on clinicians’ risk assessments. We disclose under DVDS on necessity and proportionality. The legal architecture to share, carefully and lawfully, exists. What’s missing is the will to record family findings and the courage to wire them into the system.

Here is the minimum viable reform — the bit this government still sidesteps, so I shall try to set it out for them:

Record the facts, in a standardised way, as suggested in PD12J. When the court makes findings, at a discrete factfinding or at final hearing it must produce a structured schedule: allegation by allegation; found/not found; brief particulars; timeframes; victims; whether children were present; coercive control; sexual violence; stalking; economic abuse; postseparation abuse; and the court’s risk characterisation. Admissions marked. “No admissions” undertakings flagged.

Transmit, automatically and securely. That schedule should travel, by statutory duty, to a designated gateway that writes into the Police National Database and a reengineered national domestic abuse dataset. No email. No stray PDFs. A transactional feed with audit, rolebased access, retention, and prompt updates when findings are appealed, varied, or set aside. Simultaneously, notify the relevant local authority and Cafcass where involved, and create a proportionate flag for Operation Encompass so schools aren’t operating blind.

Govern access with clarity. Tiered access for police, local authorities, Cafcass officers, and designated safeguarding leads. For publicfacing disclosure, strengthen DVDS so it explicitly encompasses familycourt findings. A multiagency panel weighs necessity and proportionality; where justified, the applicant receives a plainEnglish summary that explains this is a civil finding, what the court determined, and what safety steps follow. This should be traumainformed, practical, and specific.

Use the statutory definition of domestic abuse to tag consistently: psychological abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, economic abuse, coercive control, stalking, postseparation harassment.

Build the scheme on necessity, proportionality, and purpose limitation with clear statutory footing, independent oversight, appeal routes, and data subject rights. Privacy is not a synonym for paralysis.

The government will undoubtedly say, as it has, that established safeguarding arrangements already allow swift referrals to local authorities; that police can and do disclose; that the FPRC subgroup is “considering.” With respect: no. Referrals happen when there is a live case; the risk persists when the case closes. Police cannot disclose what they do not hold. And “considering” has been the lullaby of every family justice reform that dies of old age.

Meanwhile, the human cost tallies up. Professionals working with children have no sight of judicial findings made years and miles away. New partners are left to detectivework and hope. Fresh family applications proceed as if history began yesterday. Perpetrators skip across council borders, school gates, and workplaces with a clean bill of institutional ignorance. Name changes, new addresses, even new NHS numbers: these are practical challenges, not showstoppers.

And yes, error and nuance exist. Some findings turn on credibility; some are rightly overturned on appeal; some risks diminish with genuine change. Good. Track status. Update records. Notify downstream holders when a finding falls away. Record programme completion where a court is satisfied change has occurred.

This is the choice point. Keep commencing pilots, commissioning subgroups, and reciting proportionality while the core data stays locked in court files, or legislate a pipeline that records, transmits, and governs access to civil findings with the same seriousness we already apply to criminal convictions.

The reform is not radical. It is basic:

A statutory duty on courts to generate structured findings schedules wherever domestic abuse or child abuse is determined, and whenever a nonmolestation order is made (with a clear flag for “no admissions”).

A statutory gateway to transmit those schedules to the Police National Database and a national domestic abuse dataset, with tiered access, audit, and prompt correction mechanisms.

An explicit extension of DVDS to encompass familycourt findings under a clear rubric, delivered by multiagency panels in traumainformed, plainEnglish disclosures.

Integration with local safeguarding hubs and Operation Encompass so schools and frontline practitioners aren’t guessing.

Funding for the plumbing. Not a pilot. Not a pathfinder. A system.

The simple fact is that Judges have tested evidence and where have found that a person is a perpetrator of violence either to a partner or a child, that should not stay hidden. Such a finding is plainly relevant to the risk of future behaviour and therefore to safeguarding. Society has a duty to protect. It really is that simple.

Jason M Hadden MBE, Barrister, St Ives Chambers