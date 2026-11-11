The Court of Appeal (Criminal Division) refused an application to overturn a 2002 murder conviction on 10 November 2026, concluding that the trial judge had not erred in omitting an alternative verdict of manslaughter in the summing-up. The decision in Robert Knapp v R [2026] EWCA Crim 1437 was handed down by a panel of Lords Justices and High Court judges on 10 November 2026.

The appeal followed a reference from the Criminal Cases Review Commission. The appellant, convicted after a 2002 trial at the Central Criminal Court, argued that the trial judge should have left manslaughter to the jury as an obvious alternative on the evidence. The Court of Appeal examined the trial record, the judge’s direction on joint enterprise and identification, and authorities about when a lesser alternative must be left to a jury.

The court rejected the appellant’s submission that the omission rendered the murder verdict unsafe. While the judgment reiterates the principle that a trial judge bears the ultimate responsibility for leaving any obvious lesser alternative to the jury, the panel concluded that, on the evidence in this particular case, the jury were not unfairly deprived of a realistic lesser verdict and there was no material misdirection of the kind that would typically make a murder verdict unsafe. The court therefore dismissed the appeal.

For practising advocates, the ruling is a timely reinforcement of established appellate standards about alternative verdicts. It restates that not every conceivable lesser offence must be left to a jury: the obligation arises only where the alternative is “obviously” raised by the evidence such that failure to leave it would risk forcing an unrealistic choice between conviction of the serious charge and full acquittal. The decision illustrates the careful fact-sensitive exercise judges undertake in summing-up and confirms the limited scope of successful appeals based on omission to leave a lesser verdict where the trial judge’s assessment of the case’s “feel” falls within the reasonable range.

The judgment will be of direct interest to criminal practitioners who conduct crown court trials and handle post-conviction references. It underlines the importance for defence counsel to press expressly at trial (and, where appropriate, in post-trial applications) for directions on alternative verdicts if they regard such alternatives as realistically arguable, since appellate intervention will be constrained where the trial judge’s judgment about whether an alternative is “obvious” is sustainable.

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