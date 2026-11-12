* Quantuma joint administrators appointed at Berwin Solicitors Limited

Sean Bucknall of Quantuma Advisory Limited and Marco Piacquadio of FTS Recovery were appointed joint administrators of Yorkshire based Berwin Solicitors Limited (“Berwins”) on 5 November 2026 following the sale of client files to a number of acquirers.

The joint administrators were appointed following successful negotiations to secure the transfer of client files to a number of acquiring firms.

The joint administrators have appointed Samantha Palmer, Head of the Regulatory Department at Child & Child, as solicitor manager. Samantha will oversee the safe and compliant transfer of client files, assets and monies to new firms in accordance with client instructions. She will work alongside the joint administrators to ensure the Solicitors Regulatory Authority is regularly appraised on the ongoing position.

Berwin Solicitors Limited and the joint administrators were advised by Charles Boyne, Head of Insolvency & Restructuring at Weightmans and their national team.

Berwins operated from one main site in Harrogate, North Yorkshire and a further satellite office in Leeds and specialised in family, property, and wills and probate law. The firm employed forty members of staff and latest figures showed a turnover of £2.4m.

* Commenting on their appointment, Quantuma managing director and joint administrator Sean Bucknall said, *

“The deteriorating position at Berwins was well documented in the lead up to it filing a Notice to Appoint Administrators. The firm had traded successfully for forty years, however, a combination of thin profit margins, the high costs associated with the renewal of its professional indemnity insurance and the withdrawal of funding support meant that it was not in a position to continue to trade.”