On 13 November 2026 Mr Justice Swift handed down judgment in Ann-Marie Ashton & Ors v TSE Malta LP [2026] EWHC 2935 (KB), dismissing a negligence and fatal-accidents claim brought by the family of Luke Ashton against the operator of the Betfair exchange. The judge rejected the claimants’ broad submission that gambling operators generally owe a duty to intervene whenever customers exhibit indicators of problem gambling, but identified a narrowly-framed duty which might in principle arise in exceptional circumstances.

The claim was advanced under the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1934 and the Fatal Accidents Act 1976. The claimants alleged that the defendant’s conduct exacerbated a gambling disorder and materially contributed to Mr Ashton’s suicide in April 2021. Mr Justice Swift reviewed relevant authority, the Gambling Act 2005 and the Gambling Commission’s social responsibility code, and considered both a broad duty to “offer assistance” to customers appearing to be problem gamblers and a more constrained duty to prevent foreseeable psychiatric injury.

The court emphasised that the statutory and regulatory regime is not, of itself, a roadmap for the content of a common-law duty and that section 24(8) of the Gambling Act 2005 — which provides that failure to comply with the Commission’s code “shall not of itself make a person liable to … civil proceedings” — is a material constraint on any attempt to import regulatory standards directly into tort. Swift J accepted that the law should remain incremental: a gambling operator’s relationship with its customers does not resemble the employer-employee context and the principle of autonomy must be given weight.

Accordingly the judge concluded that, on the correct formulation, any tortious duty should be narrowly confined to preventing foreseeable psychiatric injury in the form of gambling disorder in its severe manifestation. The opinion left open two limited routes by which liability might arise in other cases: where an operator is on notice that a customer suffers from a recognised gambling disorder, or where the customer’s behaviour is so extreme as to demonstrate a total lack of control. The court also recognised that a narrower duty can arise from a voluntary assumption of responsibility — for example where a customer specifically requests self-exclusion and the operator undertakes to implement it but fails to do so.

On the facts Mr Justice Swift found the claimants had not established that Mr Ashton suffered the necessary form of gambling disorder or that the defendant knew or ought to have known of such a risk, and the claim therefore failed. The judgment is of immediate relevance to practitioners conducting negligence, fatal-accident and inquest work: it tightens the foreseeability threshold for psychiatric-injury claims linked to gambling, limits the evidential weight to be given to regulatory non-compliance when pleading duty, and reinforces the importance of clear expert psychiatric evidence and precise pleading where families seek damages against operators. It also preserves a narrow route to liability where there has been a clear promise to intervene (for example, in self-exclusion cases), meaning that careful factual and witness analysis will remain critical in future claims.

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