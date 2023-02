Bar Standards Board sets out its plans to assure competence of barristers

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has (14th of Feb) published its response to the Legal Service Board’s policy statement on ongoing competence. The response includes an action plan which sets out the BSB’s approach to assuring the professional competence of barristers and, in doing so, how it meets the expectations of the LSB’s policy statement. It is a primary responsibility of the BSB, as the front-line regulator, to set standards of practice and ensure that they are met and maintained by barristers. The BSB has in place a broad range of measures which support this objective, including: The Professional Statement, which describes the knowledge, skills and aptitude that barristers should have as they enter the profession; ...