Why Politicians and Political Parties Continually Playing the Immigration Card Can Inadvertently Put Immigrants’ Lives and Liberty at Risk

The United Kingdom’s political landscape has long been marked by heated debates over immigration. With each election cycle, politicians and parties-across the ideological spectrum-return to the “immigration card,” deploying tough rhetoric and promising ever-stricter controls. While such strategies may yield short-term political gains, they carry profound and often overlooked risks for immigrants’ lives, liberty, and the fabric of British society itself.

The Political Weaponization of Immigration

Short-Term Politics, Long-Term Consequences

Immigration has become a convenient lever for political parties seeking to mobilize support or distract from other pressing issues. Both Labour and Conservative leaders have, in recent years, vied to appear toughest on migration, framing migrants as burdens or threats to national identity and public services237. The rise of parties like Reform UK, which capitalized on anti-immigration sentiment, has pressured mainstream parties to adopt even harsher stances237.

Rhetoric and Policy Escalation

Recent government announcements-including Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s sweeping reforms and the latest Immigration White Paper-have been accompanied by language that critics say echoes the far right37. Terms like “failed experiment in open borders,” “incalculable damage,” and warnings of the UK becoming “an island of strangers” have stoked fears and deepened divides37. Such rhetoric is not merely performative; it shapes public attitudes, influences policy, and can have real-world consequences for those perceived as outsiders.

How Political Rhetoric Endangers Immigrants

From Words to Violence

The continual framing of immigrants as threats or burdens can create an environment where hostility is normalized. Studies and advocacy groups warn that scapegoating migrants to distract from systemic issues-such as housing shortages or NHS waiting times-fuels xenophobia and racism46. This “toxic politics of fear and hostility” can embolden far-right actors, leading to increased harassment, discrimination, and even violence against immigrant communities46.

“These violent attacks take the Home Office’s ‘hostile environment’ policy to its natural conclusion, where migrants, people of colour and anyone who is constructed as an ‘outsider’ to white British society fear physical hostility and violence may be enacted against them.”4

Erosion of Legal Protections and Due Process

When political discourse casts migrants as “dishonest,” “criminal,” or “undeserving,” it can justify draconian policies and the erosion of legal safeguards6. The government’s own documents have described plans to create a two-tiered asylum system, treating those who enter “illegally” as less worthy of protection6. Such measures risk denying vulnerable individuals-many fleeing persecution-their right to fair hearings, family life, and protection under the law67.

Hostile Environment and Everyday Insecurity

The “hostile environment” policies, intensified by political rhetoric, have already led to increased checks, surveillance, and barriers to accessing essential services for immigrants6. These policies can force people into precarious situations, making them more vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, and destitution64. The Windrush scandal, where lawful residents were wrongfully detained or deported, serves as a stark warning of the human cost of such approaches6.

The Social and Psychological Toll

Isolation and Division

Political narratives that position immigrants as outsiders undermine social cohesion. When leaders emphasize assimilation over multiculturalism and frame diversity as a problem, newcomers may feel unwelcome and isolated27. This can lead to the very “island of strangers” politicians claim to fear, as trust and solidarity between communities erode27.

Mental Health Impacts

The climate of suspicion and hostility fostered by anti-immigration rhetoric can have severe psychological effects on immigrants, including anxiety, depression, and a pervasive sense of insecurity. Children and families may live in constant fear of enforcement actions or public hostility, affecting their ability to integrate and thrive.

Policy Failures and Unintended Consequences

Economic Harm and Labour Shortages

Draconian immigration measures, designed to appease anti-immigration sentiment, often backfire economically. The UK’s reliance on migrant labour in sectors like healthcare, social care, and construction is well documented79. Sudden restrictions-such as banning the recruitment of overseas care workers-can exacerbate labour shortages, harming both the economy and the very public services politicians claim to protect79.

Public Trust and Political Backlash

Repeated failure to deliver on tough immigration pledges erodes public trust in mainstream politics and fuels the rise of more radical parties2. As promises to “take back control” prove unachievable, disillusionment grows, and political discourse becomes further polarized27.

The Legal and Human Rights Dimension

Discriminatory Practices and Rights Erosion

Policies that tie settlement, family life, or access to services to subjective measures of “integration” or “contribution” risk discriminatory treatment on the basis of race, class, or culture7. Human rights organizations warn that such approaches may contravene core protections under the European Convention on Human Rights, particularly the right to private and family life7.

Criminalization and Deportation

The drive to appear tough on immigration often leads to the criminalization of migrants, with increased deportations and faster removal of foreign nationals who commit crimes9. This can result in people being sent to countries where they face danger, persecution, or lack of support, putting their lives and liberty at risk69.

The Broader Impact on Society

Undermining Multiculturalism

The shift from celebrating diversity to emphasizing sameness and assimilation undermines the UK’s tradition of multiculturalism2. Social psychology research shows that positive identities and solidarity develop through the recognition of diversity, not its denial2. Policies and rhetoric that stigmatize difference can deepen divisions and make integration harder, not easier.

Encouraging Xenophobia and Racism

Political narratives that blame immigrants for systemic problems encourage xenophobia and racism, both at the societal and institutional level46. This can manifest in hate crimes, discrimination in employment or housing, and a general climate of suspicion and hostility toward anyone perceived as “other.”

Conclusion: The Real Costs of Playing the Immigration Card

The continual use of immigration as a political tool in the UK is not a harmless electoral strategy. It has tangible, often devastating, consequences for the lives and liberty of immigrants. By stoking fear, justifying hostile policies, and eroding legal protections, politicians risk putting vulnerable people in harm’s way-while also undermining social cohesion, economic stability, and the nation’s commitment to human rights.

The challenge for the UK is not simply to “control” immigration, but to develop policies and rhetoric grounded in fairness, legality, and respect for the rights of all people7. Only by moving beyond the politics of fear and scapegoating can Britain build a society where everyone-regardless of origin-can live in safety and dignity.