What’s changed in child protection law in the aftermath of the child sexual abuse inquiry

It’s three years since the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) issued its concluding report and recommendations, in October 2022. Launched as a statutory inquiry a decade ago, this multi-faceted investigation into the systemic abuse of children in a vast array of state and non-state institutions – including children’s homes, prisons and religious organisations – found the harm inflicted on victims and survivors to be “incalculable”. Almost 6,000 victims and survivors, aged 18 to 87 years, contributed to the Inquiry’s Truth Project research programme; for nearly 1 in 10, this was the first time they had told anyone of the abuse they suffered as a child.[i]

By Carolyne Willow, Barrister, The Barrister Group

In January 2025, Labour’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP told parliament “Before Easter, the Government will lay out a clear timetable for taking forward the 20 recommendations of the final IICSA report”.[ii] Understandably, this was widely interpreted as government having accepted all 20 final recommendations (a great many others appeared in IICSA’s previous reports). The reality is not so clear-cut.

Starting with the Inquiry’s call for statutory child protection authorities in England and Wales, the Home Office’s April 2025 update promises a consultation “on a roadmap” for reformulating the existing statutory Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel in England (established in 2018 through the Children and Social Work Act 2017). A new Panel Chair has been appointed with an explicit remit to help steer this transition. The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, introduced into the House of Commons in December 2024 and now in the Lords, is the obvious legislative mechanism for creating this body in England. But government timings mean this opportunity is likely to be lost.

IICSA first urged the legal prohibition of pain-inducing techniques in child prisons in February 2019. It described the state-authorised, deliberate infliction of pain by prison officers as a “form of child abuse” which subjugates children and makes them less likely to report sexual abuse. It found 1,070 allegations of sexual abuse in child prisons between 2009 and 2017, 54% of which concerned sexual assault or rape.[iii] The Inquiry’s recommendation for a ban was repeated in its final report and followed similar calls from anti-torture committees[iv], the UK’s four Children’s Commissioners[v]

