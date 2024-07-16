The BSB publishes its 2024 statistics report on Bar course enrolment, results, and student progression by course provider

This annual report covers the period from July 2023 to June 2024 and contains statistics on enrolment, results and trends in vocational training to become a barrister, and student progression onto pupillage in England and Wales. The report shows the differences in the costs of different Bar courses and in the pass rates for students at different institutions. It also shows the relationship between the class of students’ first degree and their likelihood to obtain pupillage. It provides prospective barristers with information about the different Bar training providers at which they may be considering studying.

Further statistics on overall trends in Bar training costs, enrolment, results, and progression are published annually in a separate report available on our website here. An Annual Report on Bar Training, providing narrative reflection on how the BSB seeks to ensure that standards are set, met, and assured during both the vocational and pupillage components of Bar training is published at the end of each calendar year.

As of June 2024, vocational training for the Bar courses has been authorised to run at 10 different Bar training providers, covering 21 different sites in total. The data from the report shows that course fees continue to be lower at most training providers than they were prior to the implementation of the new course that followed on from the previous Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC).

