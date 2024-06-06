The BSB joins the UK Regulators Network

The BSB is pleased to announce that we have joined the UK Regulators Network (UKRN). Established in 2014, the UKRN works to promote effective co-operation, collaboration and learning between regulators on important issues. The UKRN encourages greater efficiency and improved outcomes for consumers, businesses, and the economy, exploring cross-cutting issues and building better ways of working.

Mark Neale, BSB Director General said:

“We are pleased to join the UKRN. The Bar Standards Board is an independent regulator of 18,000 practising barristers, pupils, unregistered barristers, certain specialised legal services businesses (known as BSB entities) and European lawyers registered with us. It is important to us that we learn and improve continuously to serve in the best interest of the public. We are looking forward to learning from other regulators through this network, to share best practice and collaborate with them where possible.”

Attricia Archer, UKRN Director said:

”I am very pleased that the Bar Standards Board are joining UKRN. To be joined by another high profile regulator from the legal sector, really helps to underpin the importance of the sector to UKRN. We are looking forward to the BSB engaging and fully contributing to a number of our professional networks”.