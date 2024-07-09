Success for Giles Maynard-Connor KC and Amie Boothman in multi-million pound shareholder dispute

Following a three-week trial in the High Court, Giles Maynard-Connor KC leading Amie Boothman from the Business & Property Department of Exchange Chambers have been successful in a multi-million pound shareholder dispute concerning the interests of their claimant clients in a company which operates a golf club based in Kent – Magee & Ors v Crocker & Anor [2024] EWHC 1723 (Ch).

Giles and Amie acted for the Claimants and the Fourth Party in seeking declarations relating to the validity of share transfers and the novation of a shareholders agreement. The First Defendant disputed the claim, and he pursued a counterclaim and a separate Part 20 claim against the Fourth Party alleging deceit and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Following the trial, which began in April 2024, HHJ Cawson KC, sitting as a Judge of the High Court in Manchester, handed down Judgment in favour of the Claimants and the Fourth Party. The Judge acceded to the Claimants’ claim and dismissed both the First Defendant’s counterclaim and Part 20 claim.

Giles and Amie were instructed by Steve Morris, Head of Commercial Litigation, at JMW Solicitors LLP, Manchester.

The full Judgment can be found here.

