The Bar Standards Board updates on its plans for first-tier complaints handling and reporting  

In May 2025 we published our public consultation which sought views on how to improve the Bar’s approach to the handling of first-tier complaints – that is, complaints handled directly by barristers or chambers, rather than the Legal Ombudsman. The proposals reflected the Legal Services Board’s (LSB) new statutory requirements and guidance on handling complaints. We are grateful to everyone who responded, and we have taken those views on board in finalising our proposed rule changes.

Subject to approval of the LSB, we will introduce new data collection rules and begin analysing first-tier complaints data from the Bar. We will ask chambers and BSB entities to submit first-tier complaints data annually, via MyBar.

We will provide additional support and guidance to help the profession to comply, taking account of the feedback received in the consultation.

We have published an accompanying draft first-tier complaints data policy statement, which sets out the data to be collected by the profession.

The key aim is to improve complaints outcomes for users of barristers’ services.

These data will also provide key insights on client complaints and on the profession’s timeliness in resolving complaints. This intelligence will support our work with the profession to maintain and improve the Bar’s complaints’ handling arrangements.

Mark Neale, Director General, The Bar Standards Board said

“It is important that barristers provide clear information on how to complain so that, if things go wrong, people understand their rights and know that their complaint will be handled fairly and promptly. We have concluded that these changes are proportionate and needed and that we can successfully support the profession to improve complaints outcomes for people.

Improving intelligence in this area will help us better understand the client experience of complaints handling across the Bar, and to work with the profession more closely to improve service and satisfaction levels.”

