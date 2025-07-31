The Bar Standards Board publishes Annual Report on Bar Training Statistics by Provider

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has published its 2025 annual statistics report. The report provides information for prospective barristers about different Bar training providers and aims to help students when considering which provider to choose when pursuing a career at the Bar.

The report details the differences in the costs of different Bar training courses, enrolment numbers, pass rates for students and the rates of progression to pupillage. The report also shows the relationship between the class of students’ first degree and their likelihood of passing and going on to obtain pupillage in England and Wales.

The report finds:

Fees vary between providers ranging from £13,200 to £20,200 for home students, and £13,200 to £23,700 for overseas students with three providers charging higher fees for students from overseas.

Enrolment numbers continue to increase with 2,445 students enrolled on Bar Training courses by providers (Authorised Education and Training Organisations – AETOs) between July 2024 and June 2025, up from 2,423 in the previous year.

Enrolment numbers vary by provider and site, from 12 to 422 students.

Pass rates vary by undergraduate degree class – among the 23/24 cohort, 91% of those with a first-class degree, 70% of those with a 2:1 and 40% of those with a 2:2 have passed the course. Students have five years in which to retake failed assessments and therefore these pass rates will increase over time.

Pass rates vary by provider, among the 2023/24 cohort, when looking at those with a 2:1 degree, the highest pass rate was 96% and the lowest rate was 48%.

Those who receive a first-class degree obtain pupillage at higher rates than those with a 2:1, who in turn obtain pupillage at higher rates than those with a 2:2.

Mark Neale, Director General, The Bar Standards Board said:

“This report forms part of the continuing work of the Bar Standards Board to ensure high standards of training for the Bar. It aims to support students to make informed decisions about their choice of provider and their prospects of success before embarking on the journey to become a barrister.

Post Views: 3