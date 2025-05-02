The Bar Standards Board launches dashboard to provide better access to data about the Barrister profession

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today launched an interactive dashboard to make data about the barrister profession more accessible to the public.

As part of its role, the BSB collects data about those who practise as a barrister. This Snapshot of the Profession dashboard brings together up to date data in a format that is clear and easy to navigate and will allow users to select by region across England and Wales. It reflects the BSB’s commitment to transparency and to helping the public and other stakeholders better understand the profession we regulate.

The data on the profession captures:

more than 18,000 practising barristers,

over 400 Chambers across England and Wales,

areas of practice, location of practice and number of pupils.

The dashboard is the first time the BSB has brought this key regulatory data together, such as barrister numbers, pupils and chambers. It complements other analysis and information the BSB publishes regularly that can be found on its newly updated Data and Research page.

Mark Neale, Director General, The Bar Standards Board said:

“We are excited to launch the Snapshot of the Profession dashboard which is part of our wider commitment to improve how we use and share data at the Bar Standards Board.

This engaging and useful tool will help the public and our stakeholders better access key data about the profession.”

