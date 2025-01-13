Pro Bono Recognition List for England & Wales – returns in 2025 with an expanded scope and endorsed by many

Endorsed By The Lady Chief Justice, the Pro Bono Recognition List Returns for Second Year with expanded Eligibility Criteria.

13th January 2025, LONDON – The Attorney General’s Pro Bono Committee is proud to announce the return of the Pro Bono Recognition List of England & Wales for 2025, with submissions opening today (13th January). Building on the success of its inaugural year, which saw over 3,750 solicitors and barristers participate in 2024, the initiative has expanded its scope to include chartered legal executives, SRA-registered foreign lawyers, and registered European lawyers. This expansion reflects the List’s commitment to celebrating the pro bono contributions of professionals from across the entire legal community.

The Pro Bono Recognition List, now published annually, is open to lawyers who have dedicated 25 or more hours of pro bono legal assistance in the past year. The Recognition List is supported by its patron The Lady Chief Justice of England & Wales, Baroness Sue Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill and recognises lawyers’ pro bono legal work regardless of how it was undertaken, whether on an ad hoc basis or via a small or large pro bono scheme.

Both lawyers from private practice and in-house are invited to submit their names via the website before the 7th March 2024 deadline. Barristers are also able to submit their names via Advocate throughout the year. Similarly to 2024, law firms, chambers and corporates wishing to submit multiple lawyers are welcome to do so. Any solicitor, barrister, chartered legal executive, registered European lawyer or registered foreign lawyer is eligible if they were practising as of 31 December 2024.

Set up under the sponsorship of the Attorney General’s Pro Bono Committee, with the support of the Law Society, Bar Council, CILEX and all major pro bono legal organisations, the Recognition List aims to shine a light on the individual lawyers at organisations of all sizes who are at the heart of providing pro bono across the jurisdiction.

Commenting on the success of the initiative’s first year, The Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales, The Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, said: “I was very pleased to see over 3,750 lawyers recognised in the inaugural List last year, and look forward to seeing the list grow this year with the extended eligibility. I am keen that this initiative continue to recognise all those lawyers who give their time pro bono to help others and make a difference in their community. I strongly encourage all solicitors, barristers, chartered legal executives and registered foreign/European lawyers who have provided 25 hours or more of legal pro bono over the last year to submit their names to the Recognition List, so that their pro bono commitment can be seen alongside others in the profession.”

In a statement of support for the Recognition List, Richard Atkinson, President of the Law Society, said: “The Pro Bono Recognition List honours the lawyers who volunteer their time and expertise to help those who cannot afford legal representation. Pro bono plays a vital role in providing access to justice for people and organisations who would otherwise not be able to get legal help. This year, the Recognition List has expanded and is now open to all solicitors, barristers, chartered legal executives, registered European lawyers and registered foreign lawyers across England and Wales, whether in private practice or in house. The Law Society is looking forward to celebrating the commitment of the legal profession to continue providing pro bono help to those in need.”

The Bar Council is proud to support the Pro Bono Recognition List, celebrating those in the legal sector who give their time to help others. Recognising the important role pro bono work has, Bar Chair Barbara Mills KC said at her inaugural address: “Despite the cuts across the civil justice system, barristers have continued to step up and plug the gaps wherever possible. Pro bono work exemplifies the very best of us. The cost of living crisis has driven demand for pro bono…but the system must not rely on that goodwill.”

On the expansion of eligibility of the list, Yanthé Richardson, President of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives, commented: “The expansion of eligibility for the Pro Bono Recognition List is a significant and welcome step forward. By including Chartered Legal Executives, as well as other practitioners, the list acknowledges the vital contributions made by a broader spectrum of the legal profession. Pro bono work is a cornerstone of access to justice, and this initiative highlights the dedication of those who provide invaluable support to those in need. CILEX is proud to support this effort and celebrate the positive impact of pro bono work across our community.”

On behalf of the Attorney General’s Committee, Chair of the Steering Group, Toby Brown added: “With the continued support of the Lady Chief Justice, professional bodies and national pro bono organisations, the return of this initiative for a second year reflects the sector’s shared goal that all lawyers should be recognised for their pro bono commitment.”

In addition to the Lady Chief Justice, the list of organisations supporting the initiative includes the Access to Justice Foundation, Advocate, A4ID, the Bar Council, CILEX, the Clinical Legal Education Organisation, the In-House Pro Bono Group, International Lawyers Project, the Law Society, the Law Officers, LawWorks, the National Pro Bono Centre and TrustLaw.

Below are some case studies in which pro bono legal support has played a crucial role:

Case Study – Supporting a Bereavement Charity Find a New Home

Shoosmiths partnered with Daisy’s Dream, a Berkshire-based charity that provides vital bereavement support to families, to help the charity secure a new office space. Daisy’s Dream works tirelessly to support bereaved children and their families, offering services that help individuals navigate their grief and rebuild their lives.

The Shoosmiths team provided a comprehensive range of support, including financial donations, pro bono legal advice, and in-kind assistance. The real estate team played a central role in the project by advising the charity on the acquisition of a 10-year lease for a new office space, which would serve as their headquarters and a dedicated space for counselling and support services. The support included a full investigation and report on the property’s title, negotiation of the lease documentation, and addressing ancillary matters such as tax, planning, and administration in line with the Charities Act 2020.

The charity’s CEO, Laura Lewis, praised the firm’s contribution: “For a small charity, the support we have received from Shoosmiths in relation to legal work on a lease for our new building has been massive.”

Following the acquisition of the new space, Daisy’s Dream saw a remarkable 150% increase in attendance at these sessions. Parents, who previously might have felt isolated, now had a dedicated and welcoming space to connect with others and share their experiences. The savings from the legal work have also enabled Daisy’s Dream to allocate additional resources toward supporting even more bereaved children and families, further enhancing the charity’s ability to make a lasting difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Case Study – Empowering Homeless Youth with Legal Advice

Goldman Sachs partnered with Centrepoint, the UK’s leading charity for homeless young people, to provide legal support through the ‘Connect’ virtual legal advice clinic. Centrepoint helps over 16,000 young people (ages 16-25) each year by offering a safe place to stay and support in building a future. Since 2016, Goldman Sachs has worked alongside Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) to run this innovative initiative, providing vital legal advice to Centrepoint’s users.

The ‘Connect’ clinics pair a lawyer from Goldman Sachs with one from HSF to deliver legal advice on a variety of issues that homeless young people often face. These clinics typically involve an initial Zoom meeting with a Centrepoint user, followed by a one-off note of advice. The project’s real-world impact is profound. It provides the Centrepoint users with not just legal advice, but with empowerment—helping them break the cycle of homelessness and move forward in life with confidence. Volunteer lawyers also experience the transformative power of their work, with many expressing a deep sense of fulfilment from knowing their legal expertise has made a difference in someone’s life.

The success of the ‘Connect’ clinic lies in the direct interaction with the clients. This hands-on approach increases volunteer enthusiasm, as the lawyers see firsthand the impact of their advice. Through the ‘Connect’ clinics, Goldman Sachs and Herbert Smith Freehills have made a meaningful difference in the lives of young homeless individuals, offering them the support they need to navigate legal challenges and build a better future.

Case Study – Fighting for Justice for a Domestic Abuse Survivor

Jake Rudman, from Hatton Chambers, was recognised as Advocate’s 2024 Joint Junior Pro Bono Barrister of the Year for his exceptional work on a long-running defamation and harassment case. Since 2020, Rudman devoted over 300 hours to defending a young mother being pursued in civil litigation by her abusive ex-husband. The case involved multiple hearings, pleadings, and negotiations, culminating in a successful strike-out application in 2023.

The client, whose case was that she had suffered physical abuse, coercive control, and forced abortions during her marriage, was pursued by her ex-husband through baseless defamation and harassment claims after their divorce. Despite the nature of the claims, the ex-husband’s legal tactics made the defence challenging. With the help of Baker McKenzie, Advocate and Pro Bono Connect, Rudman secured the claim’s dismissal and obtained indemnity costs.

The case was life-changing for the client, as it removed the threat of a £60,000 damages claim and potential counterclaims. The court also awarded more than £50,000 to be paid to The Access to Justice Foundation as the prescribed recipient of Pro Bono Costs Orders.

Rudman’s work is a testament to the profound impact that pro bono legal services can have on individuals facing injustice. His dedication to his client’s case and the broader impact of his legal victories highlight the significant difference that committed pro bono work can make. For barristers like Rudman, the satisfaction comes from knowing that his efforts can change lives, not for financial gain, but because of a deep belief in justice and helping those who need it the most.

