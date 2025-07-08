Honouring Courtenay Griffiths KC: A Towering Figure of Justice and Inspiration

By Derek Payne , Publishing Director, Barrister Magazine

On 23 June 2025, the legal profession lost one of its most formidable, influential, and beloved advocates: Courtenay Delsdue McVay Griffiths KC. His passing at the age of 69 marks the end of an era in British law, but his legacy—woven through decades of fearless advocacy, mentorship, and a relentless pursuit of justice—will endure for generations to come.

Early Life and the Journey to the Bar

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, on 10 October 1955, Courtenay Griffiths was the second youngest child of Mrs Adelaide Griffiths and Mr Wrenford Decosta Griffiths who was born in 1909 and was the driving force behind Courtenay. In 1961, his family moved to England, settling in Coventry, where he was educated at Bablake School. Griffiths’ early inspiration to pursue law came from his father’s stories about Norman Manley QC, Jamaica’s first Prime Minister and a legal titan in his own right

After graduating with an LLB (Hons) from the London School of Economics in 1979, Griffiths was called to the Bar in 1980. He quickly distinguished himself as a legal assistant to the Greater London Council’s Police Support Committee and spent a year as a Revson Fellow at City College, New York, before returning to practice in West Yorkshire’s courts

Breaking Barriers and Rising to the Summit

Griffiths’ ascent was historic. In 1998, he became one of the first Black barristers to be appointed Queen’s Counsel, shattering glass ceilings and paving the way for greater diversity at the Bar. His career was defined by a series of high-profile, complex, and often controversial cases that placed him at the centre of British and international legal history.

He practised from some of the most respected chambers, including Garden Court and 25 Bedford Row, and was a part-time judge (Recorder), as well as a leader in the Bar Council’s Public Affairs and Race Relations Committees.

Landmark Cases and Legal Achievements

Few advocates have left such a deep mark on the criminal justice landscape. Griffiths’ courtroom presence was legendary—commanding, eloquent, and unyielding. Among his most notable cases:

The Keith Blakelock Murder Trial: Griffiths defended in the aftermath of the Broadwater Farm Estate riot, a case that remains one of the most significant in modern British legal history.

Griffiths defended in the aftermath of the Broadwater Farm Estate riot, a case that remains one of the most significant in modern British legal history. The Brighton and Harrods Bombings: His advocacy in these terrorism cases showcased his ability to handle the most sensitive and high-stakes matters.

His advocacy in these terrorism cases showcased his ability to handle the most sensitive and high-stakes matters. Damilola Taylor Murder Trial: Griffiths’ role in this tragic and nationally significant case further cemented his reputation for legal brilliance and compassion.

Griffiths’ role in this tragic and nationally significant case further cemented his reputation for legal brilliance and compassion. Charles Taylor War Crimes Trial: As lead counsel for former Liberian President Charles Taylor at The Hague, Griffiths demonstrated his international standing and commitment to the rule of law, even in the most challenging circumstances.

His work also included landmark civil liberties cases, such as Goswell v Commissioner of Police for the Metropolis, which resulted in a record damages award against a police force at the time.

Mentorship, Advocacy, and Championing Diversity

Beyond his courtroom exploits, Griffiths was a mentor and inspiration to countless barristers. Laurie-Anne Power KC, among many others, credits him as “the single most influential figure in my legal career. He epitomised brilliance, intellect, and fearlessness in equal measure. He considered it his duty to open doors and provide opportunities to those who might not otherwise have them. He was unapologetic about changing the landscape of the bar”.

He was renowned for encouraging young lawyers, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds, to aspire to the highest levels of the profession. His influence was deeply personal: “He was my only mentor, in the true sense of the word. He hounded me into applying for silk and did not stop until I got it. He was a friend first and made me believe that I could achieve anything within the profession,” Power recalled.

Recognition and Awards

Griffiths’ contributions were recognised with numerous accolades, including the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Legal 500 Awards in 2020 and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the UK Diversity Legal Awards in 20183. He also received honorary doctorates from Coventry University and Leeds Metropolitan University and delivered the prestigious Norman Manley Lecture at the University of the West Indies in 2008.

A Man of Character: Wit, Warmth, and Humanity

Those who knew Griffiths speak not only of his legal prowess but also of his warmth, humour, and generosity. ITV News correspondent Ronke Phillips described him as “charm itself. Serious about his work but never too serious to be friendly and always with a twinkle in his eye”23. He was a passionate supporter of Liverpool F.C. and the West Indies Cricket Team, a music collector, and a trustee of the Bernie Grant Trust.

In every role—advocate, mentor, friend, and family man—he brought integrity, kindness, and a fierce commitment to justice.

A Lasting Legacy

Courtenay Griffiths KC’s passing is mourned across the legal world and beyond. As Jacqueline McKenzie, solicitor and partner at Leigh Day, wrote: “Through his practice at Garden Court and 25 Bedford Row Chambers, he acted in major criminal and human rights cases, in the UK and overseas, and left an indelible mark of greatness on our profession, and on the world”.

His impact is measured not only in the cases he argued or the awards he won, but in the lives, he changed and the doors he opened. He showed that brilliance, courage, and compassion could—and should—coexist at the heart of the law.

As we honour Courtenay Griffiths KC in this issue of The Barrister, we remember a colleague who was, in every sense, a giant of our profession. His legacy will continue to inspire all who strive for justice, equality, and excellence at the Bar.

May he rest in eternal peace.

