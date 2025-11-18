FromCounsel partners with South Square to launch new Restructuring & Insolvency content

Legal knowledge service FromCounsel (FC) has partnered with South Square to develop a new Restructuring & Insolvency (R&I) resource, scheduled for launch in Q1 2026.

Developed in close collaboration with South Square’s silks and juniors, FC R&I Knowledge represents a major expansion of FromCounsel’s specialist content and underscores South Square’s reputation at the forefront of insolvency and restructuring law.

FromCounsel’s original FC Corporate Knowledge service, launched in 2017 in partnership with members of Erskine Chambers, is now used by more than 200 firms, including over 95% of the UK’s top 100 corporate law firms and a growing number of in-house legal teams. Many R&I practitioners already rely on FC Corporate Knowledge for practical guidance, and the addition of R&I content will offer practitioners an unmatched depth of coverage across the full spectrum of restructuring and insolvency issues.

Working alongside FromCounsel’s own team of specialist knowledge lawyers, FC R&I Knowledge draws on the expertise of leading silks and juniors from South Square, including Tom Smith KC, David Alexander KC, Mark Arnold KC, Adam Al-Attar KC, Marcus Haywood, Hannah Thornley, Clara Johnson, William Willson, Georgina Peters, Henry Phillips, Robert Amey, Andrew Shaw, Ryan Perkins, Edoardo Lupi, Stefanie Wilkins, Daniel Judd, Jamil Mustafa, Paul Fradley, Peter Burgess, Rabin Kok, Imogen Beltrami, Dhananjay Kumar, Charlotte Ward, and Angus Groom – all highly regarded practitioners recognised for their expertise in restructuring and insolvency law.

Built for practitioners at every level of experience, FC R&I Knowledge delivers analytical answers in a unique Q&A format. Each Q&A is subject to a multi-stage peer-review process, ensuring reliability, practical value, and legal accuracy. The service is fully maintained and supported by a full legislation service together with a daily news service.

Lucinda Case, who joined FromCounsel as CEO earlier this year after leading Thomson Reuters’ European legal business, commented:

“The launch of our new R&I content represents the first step in an ambitious and exciting scaling up of the FC business.

“With their unparalleled expertise, South Square was the stand-out choice for our new R&I Knowledge service. As the pre-eminent chambers for restructuring and insolvency law globally, their involvement ensures that FC R&I Knowledge will set a new benchmark for R&I legal insight.”

Tom Smith KC, Head of Chambers at South Square, said:

"We are delighted to have partnered with FromCounsel to bring this ground-breaking service to market. In restructuring and insolvency, clients expect swift, commercially astute answers – often under significant time pressure. We believe that the combination of South Square's R&I expertise with FromCounsel's existing service will offer R&I lawyers and insolvency practitioners with unparalleled analysis of the issues they encounter in their day-to-day practices."

About FromCounsel

FromCounsel is an innovative fully maintained online legal knowledge service harnessing the collective knowledge and experience of pre-eminent barristers and professional support lawyers from leading law firms. Subscribers include the magic circle and most leading law firms together with a growing number of in-house teams and company secretaries

