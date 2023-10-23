Exchange Chambers sees significant growth to the Family Team in Manchester

Exchange Chambers is delighted to announce the arrival of three new specialist family practitioners as part of its expansion of the family team in Manchester.

With over 22 years of experience as a specialist family practitioner, Clare Porter-Phillips is widely recognised and respected as one of the most established and reputable practitioners on Circuit. She has developed and services an exceptional and high-end private children practice and is regularly instructed to act in complex public law proceedings. Clare joins Chambers with a focus on driving the development and expansion of the family team in Manchester.

Natasha Khalique is a specialist family law practitioner. She has a focus on and excels at financial remedy, TLATA and Scheule 1 work. She also accepts instructions in private children work. Natasha has been recognised for her excellence having being awarded the Merseyside Junior Lawyer Division “Legal Excellence Award” in August 2023. She is also shortlisted as a finalist for “Legal Professional of the Year” at the Manchester Young Talent Awards due to take place next week.

Joshua Brindle is a specialist family practitioner who accepts instructions across the full breadth of children work. Commensurate with his ability, his practice is complex beyond his year of call, particularly in relation to private children work, as a result of which he has already developed a loyal following of solicitors.

Commenting on her decision to join Exchange Chambers, Clare Porter-Phillips said:

“I am delighted to join Exchange Chambers. We are aligned in our aim to drive the development and expansion of the family team in Manchester and continuing to deliver exceptional standards of service.”

Natasa Khalique said:

“Exchange Chambers is known nationally for its legal excellence and progressive approach. I couldn’t be more excited to start the next chapter of my career at the Northern Powerhouse and to play my part in expanding the family law team in Manchester.”

Joshua Brindle said:

“I am very much looking forward to playing my part in helping to drive the development and expansion of the family team in Manchester, with a continuing personal focus on private and public children work.”

Welcoming the team, Chambers’ Chief Executive Jonathan I’Anson said:

“We are delighted to welcome Clare, Natasha and Joshua to Chambers. Developing and expanding the family team in Manchester is an essential part of Chambers’ wider plans. They will be instrumental in the success of those plans, and will continue to bring Chambers’ exceptional standards to Manchester.”

Julie Forsyth, Head of the Family Team (Children) added:

“This is as a hugely positive development for Chambers and particularly for the development and expansion of the family team in Manchester. We are delighted to welcome Clare, Natasha and Joshua to Chambers.”

Nick Buckley, Chambers Director in Manchester said:

“Chambers continues to go from strength to strength, and we are thrilled to welcome Clare, Natasha and Joshua to Exchange, which we see as key to growing the family team in Manchester. Clare is an impressive practitioner and with her support, we have every confidence in the success of our development plan.”