BSB announces minimum pupillage award from 1 January 2024

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced that the rate for the minimum pupillage award that will apply from 1 January 2024 will be £23,078 for 12-month pupillages in London and £21,060 per annum for pupillages outside London.

The award is set having regard to the Living Wage Foundation’s hourly rate recommendation, which was announced on 24 October.

The annual increase in the pupillage award applies from January each year, regardless of when pupils started pupillage. Monthly payments must be adjusted accordingly. Where possible, we would encourage Authorised Education and Training Organisations to consider increasing the pupillage award early if they can, to assist pupils in the most financial need.

The rates in 2023 have been £20,703 for 12-month pupillages in London and £18,884 for 12-month pupillages outside London.

More information about pupillage funding can be found in Part 4E of the Bar Qualification Manual

