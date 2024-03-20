4PB welcomes Rachael Kelsey

4PB is proud to announce that Rachael Kelsey, the current President of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL) and internationally renowned Scottish family lawyer, has accepted an invitation to become an associate tenant of 4PB from immediate effect.

Many of Rachael’s cases have international or intra-UK jurisdictional issues, an area of specialism for which she is well known and in respect of which she has built up a UK-wide practice. She has a particular interest in the issues that arise when acting for individuals in same-sex relationships.

Rachael received the “Private Client Lawyer of the Year” award at the inaugural Legal 500 Scotland Law Awards 2023, from a field of ten lawyers including tax, rural property and family law specialists.

The current edition of Legal 500 describes Rachael as being, “an absolute powerhouse of legal knowledge with outstanding knowledge of complex international family law.” Rachael is the only “Star Individual” in the most recent Chambers and Partners edition in Scotland, where it is said that she is the, “leading practitioner in the field in Scotland. Truly untouchable.” and is described in the legal press as, ‘the go-to person on Scottish family law issues’ and “the doyen of Scots family law solicitors with a global reputation’.

Commenting on the announcement, Charles Hale KC Joint Head of 4PB, said,

“It is much more than Rachael’s “global reputation”, which led us to invite her to join the 4PB family as an associate member. Rachael’s values, her commitment to widening access to international family justice and diversity in the international family law community, echo our own core values at 4PB. Rachael joining us as an associate member in London was a natural consequence of those shared values; her wisdom will be invaluable to our international team in all things north of the border as well as much further afield.”

Barbara Mills KC, Joint Head of 4PB, said,

“We are delighted that Rachael has agreed to join us as an associate member, bringing a wealth of international experience with her. She is an expert in Scots family law and stands powerfully for the promotion of minority and diverse rights in family justice. Rachael’s close association with 4PB will strengthen our ties to Scotland and beyond. We are excited to see what the future of our relationship brings as 4PB continues to increase its international offering