Barristers, it’s Time to Invest in Coaching!

The Gregorian New Year is round the corner. A time for many of us to reflect, clear out the old, welcome in the new and set intentions for the future. Yet around 80% of us go on to abandon our resolutions by February[1]. Why? Often, it’s because we go it alone, lacking the support of an accountability partner and the clarity to turn our hopes into achievable outcomes. A proven way to stay on track with our personal and professional goals is by working with a coach.

By Max Wilson, ICF Certified Coach and trainer

While coaching is now an integral part of learning and development initiatives in city law firms (and other sectors), the Bar has been slow to catch on. This article aims to put coaching on the map for barristers – demystifying what it is, highlighting its benefits and addressing common hesitations. As a qualified barrister and certified coach, I bring two perspectives: firsthand experience of life at the Bar and a deep understanding of coaching’s transformative power. My hope is that every barrister reading this will feel inspired to consider how coaching could support them.

The shadow side of the Bar

Many of us chose a career at the Bar for the intellectual rigour, to do impactful work alongside driven and intelligent people. For others, it was the allure of advocacy, the promise of lucrative earnings or the desire to make a difference. While these expectations are often fulfilled and life as a barrister can be deeply rewarding, there is a shadow side.

The prevailing ethos is one of stoicism. We’re awarded an invisible badge of honour when we stay up the latest, push ourselves the hardest and accomplish the most in the shortest time. As high-achievers and perfectionists, we thrive on this external validation. But in the drive to maintain our polished ‘no-fault’ exteriors, there are few opportunities to lift our masks and share how we’re really doing. This can be deeply isolating.

For those just starting out, the Bar can also feel alien, especially with its age-old traditions and if we’re surrounded by people from dissimilar backgrounds. This unfamiliarity can lead us to hiding parts of ourselves to fit in which can be draining.

Then there’s the relentless demands of the profession – spending days in conflict, handling emotionally charged cases and high-stakes matters, navigating challenging relationships, working long hours, dealing with unpredictable schedules and constantly travelling away from loved ones. We’re expected to be ‘on’ all the time and even when we do try and unwind, our minds remain half-immersed in work.

Underneath our armour, we’re still human though and carrying out these Herculean tasks day in and day out can leave us feeling stressed, lonely and exhausted. A recent study by the Bar Council found that nearly a third of barristers reported low overall wellbeing and were struggling to cope with their workloads[2]. (This data comes from responses received from less than a quarter of barristers nationwide: the real figures are likely much higher considering a recent study by LawCare[3]).

So, how can coaching help?

It’s first necessary to explain what coaching is (and what it isn’t).

Many have heard the term, but few understand what it entails. At its core, personal coaching is a collaborative process that empowers individuals to unlock and maximise their personal and professional potential. Unlike advising, coaching isn’t about telling someone what to do. It’s a client-led process where the coach uses questioning, active listening, insight, reflection and gentle challenge to help the client uncover their own solutions. In turn, they gain clarity, shift perspectives and overcome limiting beliefs which helps them move from where they are to where they want to be.

So, what’s the proof it works?

As someone with hundreds of coaching hours under their belt, I want to say, “trust me, it just does”! But here’s the statistics:

In a study commissioned by the International Coaching Federation involving thousands of coaching recipients:

96% of people said they would repeat the process;

80% reported higher self-confidence;

73% developed improved relationships;

72% stated that their communication skills had been enhanced;

70% noted improved work performance;

67% achieved better work/life balance;

63% experienced better overall wellness; and

On average, all individuals felt they experienced a x3 return on their investment[4].

Now, you may be thinking, “OK, so it’s worked for others, but how could it benefit me as a barrister?“. In my coaching practice, I’ve worked with professionals across a range of high-pressure industries, including the legal sector. They’ve all said that having a safe, non-judgemental, confidential space – with a thinking partner who has no agenda – has been invaluable. Why? Because it’s allowed them to step off the hamster wheel, decompress, work through challenges and create a way forward. Some of the outcomes they’ve achieved include:

Feeling less overwhelm and isolation;

More joy, purpose and balance in their lives;

Healthier habits, less stress and better sleep;

Being more present with their loved ones;

Enhanced productivity and time management;

Career advancement and transition goals;

Navigating work relationships with greater ease; and

Increased self-confidence.

So, what’s holding barristers back?

After speaking with colleagues, the following seem to be the most common reasons:

“I’m not sure it’s for me”: Some assume it’s a fringe, guru-led practice while others think its a high-performance tool reserved exclusively for CEOs. Neither is true. It’s simply a powerful resource to help people grow personally and professionally.

“I don’t have the time”: In between prepping for cases and rushing off to court, barristers are time-poor. But finding one hour per week (or fortnight) to pause, get clarity and plan a way ahead buys back time further down the line. And we manage to find this time for other things!

“I can manage alone”: Self-reliance runs deep for barristers. However, we all have limiting beliefs that can hold us back. Working through these with an external third party can help us reach our full potential.

“Speaking up is a weakness”: In a Bar Council survey back in 2015, two-thirds of barristers thought that showing signs of stress signals weakness[5]. A more recent LawCare study revealed that lawyers are still afraid to speak up about their challenges for fear of stigma, career consequences and reputational risks[6]. On the macro level, this clearly shows that there is still work to be done to challenge the tired narrative. It serves no one and can be deeply harmful (I felt the need to struggle silently with anxiety during my time in practice). Barristers should be encouraged to model vulnerability instead, especially to those more junior – as Brené Brown so powerfully puts it: “[v]ulnerability is the last thing I want you to see in me, and the first thing I look for in you“. On a micro level, just remember – there’s nothing “weak” about working towards your goals.

“I can’t afford it”: You can afford the after-work drinks, the Pret lunches, the city breaks away – coaching is no different, it’s just about prioritisation. What better way to spend your money than investing in your personal and professional development. Also, for self-employed barristers, it’s tax-deductible!

“One day I’ll get round to it”: There’s never a perfect time – life will always throw us curveballs. The best time to start any change work is now. If you continue delaying, what could be the consequences? On the flip side, if you start now, how different could your life look in 6 months’ time?

“How do I know it will work for me?”: If you bring 100% of yourself to the sessions, keep an open mind and do the work then transformation in some shape or form is inevitable.

“Shouldn’t I be going to therapy?”: This one is more nuanced. Coaching is generally focused on the present and the future – getting you from A to B in 3, 6, 12 months’ time. Conversely, therapy tends to be past focused. Also, coaches don’t diagnose or treat mental health conditions/illnesses. So, if your focus is on recovering from a mental health condition/illness or healing past trauma, start with therapy (though coaching can work well in tandem).

Conclusion

The Bar demands a lot from its practitioners, and barristers often press on alone with quiet resilience. On some level this is commendable, but it also takes its toll. Coaching is a powerful resource which can help barristers build better personal and professional lives.

