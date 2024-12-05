Barrister apprenticeship standard endorsed by Bar Standards Board

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFATE) and the Bar Standards Board (BSB) are pleased to announce the Barrister Apprenticeship Standard. This new standard sets out the skills, knowledge and behaviours needed to become a successful practising barrister in England and Wales.

The Barrister Apprenticeship Standard provides the framework for an apprenticeship route to qualification identified in the BSB’s Authorisation Framework. It will sit alongside the three other routes and, in common with all, the BSB will set and oversee the requirements that apprentices and training providers must meet, thus ensuring consistency of standards across all four pathways.

Rupika Madhura, Director of Regulatory Standards at the BSB, said, “The Barrister Apprenticeship Standard is the result of many months of hard work in conjunction with the Barrister Apprentice Trailblazer Group and IfATE. It is heavily based on the Professional Statement, which sets out the knowledge, skills and attributes expected of all barristers on day one of practice. It is very important in the public interest that no matter what route an individual takes to qualification as a barrister, the outcome is the same – a barrister who has received high-quality training to become competent in all the areas set out in the Professional Statement to at least the threshold standard.”

Tim Coulson, Chair of the Barrister Apprentice Trailblazer Group added, “I am delighted to see the framework for this essential fourth path to practice come into being. It has the potential to widen access and participation in the profession particularly by those from less advantaged backgrounds. I’m looking forward to seeing the creative ways the apprenticeships can be delivered from both the largest nationwide employers to the smallest regional sets. Without doubt, it’s a tremendous opportunity for young people to ‘earn and learn’ in the communities they wish to serve and will help the profession to keep law local.”

The Barrister apprenticeship follows the introduction of the Solicitor apprenticeship standard in 2016 and sits well alongside earlier models. Ben Bentley, Barrister and Partner at Browne Jacobson welcomed the standard saying, “As a law firm recognised for its commitment to social mobility – and one of the first nationally to offer solicitor apprenticeships – we see this as an invaluable resource for business as well as a great opportunity for trainee barristers to work alongside existing legal apprentices. We’re confident this will create a unique cohort of legal professionals with shared experiences and opportunities – and ultimately train the next generation of advocates who will speak up about society’s biggest issues and faithfully represent clients in court”.

Anyone requiring more information about barrister apprenticeships should get in touch with the Trailblazer Group, with details below. Information about how to apply to the BSB to be authorised as an apprenticeship provider will be provided in the new year.

