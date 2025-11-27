Bar Council and BSB establish steering group to implement Harman report

The Bar Council and the Bar Standards Board (BSB) agree on the need for urgent and concerted action with the profession to tackle bullying, harassment and sexual harassment at the Bar and have established a joint steering group as part of the Bar Council’s action plan for taking forward the recommendations of the landmark Harman report.

The steering group will develop a protocol for reporting bullying and harassment for when the Commissioner for Conduct – a Bar Council officer – is in place. It will also ensure ongoing dialogue and information sharing as the recommendations are taken forward. The steering group aims to reduce duplication of work but, in respect of regulatory independence, will not seek to determine how the BSB discharges its regulatory functions.

Members of the steering group include the Chairs of the Bar Council and BSB, Board members, senior barristers, and staff members representing both organisations.

The steering group is committed to supporting the profession to create a safe working environment where inappropriate behaviours are not tolerated. Members of the steering group recognise that some elements of change will take time and there are steps chambers and others can take now to prevent and address bullying and harassment. The Bar Council has published a ‘quick guide for chambers’ with links to guidance and resources under 7 key actions:

Check your anti-harassment policies Ensure everyone refreshes their anti-harassment and bullying training Ensure all members and chambers’ staff know behaviour expectations and how to make a complaint Put in place appropriate measures to protect students, mini-pupils and pupils Agree a victim-centred process for managing complaints Check your constitution allows for appropriate sanctions Understand the risks and take steps to mitigate them

Chair of the Bar Barbara Mills KC said: “We have been delighted at the positive response to the launch of the Harman report and the widespread agreement and understanding that action must be taken to address bullying and harassment at the Bar.

“Implementing Baroness Harman’s recommendations requires everyone to work together, across the Bar and judiciary. Our joint steering group with the BSB will help us to navigate the regulatory aspects of the Harman report and make sure any proposed changes are workable.”

Chair of the BSB Professor Chris Bones said: “We are committed to collaborating with the Bar Council and others to coordinate ways forward both together and as an independent regulator with the recommendations made in the Harman report. Whilst we must make independent regulatory decisions, it is important for us to understand different perspectives, viewpoints and opportunities and this collaboration is something we commit t

Post Views: 0