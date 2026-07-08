New agreement signed between Bar Council’s Commissioner for Conduct and senior judiciary in next step to tackle bullying and harassment

The Bar Council’s Commissioner for Conduct has made a significant agreement with the Lady Chief Justice and the Senior President of Tribunals in a bid to overcome barriers to reporting bullying, harassment, discrimination and exclusionary behaviour in court.

The new agreement means the Commissioner for Conduct can better support barristers through liaison with Lady Justice Whipple. Lead Judge for Diversity and Inclusion, Leadership Development and Wellbeing. Under the agreement, the Commissioner can deal with informal complaints about judges on behalf of barristers, acting as an intermediary.

Issues can be raised to the Commissioner Dame Maria Miller and her team via Talk to Spot, the confidential reporting tool for those working in and around the Bar, and she can now take complaints forward under the judiciary’s new protocol (published today) to support legal professionals who wish to raise concerns informally about judicial behaviour.

The new protocol gives legal professionals greater clarity on how concerns can be raised and addressed, whether directly or via the Commissioner for Conduct or through a senior member of the Bar as listed in the protocol.

Approximately half of the reports about bullying, harassment and inappropriate behaviour submitted via Talk to Spot relate to judges’ behaviour.

This change follows the independent review into bullying and harassment at the Bar, conducted by Baroness Harriet Harman KC last year, which recommended that dialogue between the Bar and Bench increase, to remove barriers to reporting bullying and harassment and increasing accountability for conduct in the courtroom.

The Bar Council’s Commissioner for Conduct, Dame Maria Miller, said: “I am pleased we have established this agreement which is an important piece in the jigsaw to breaking down reporting barriers.

“This agreement, together with the joint protocol the Bar Council has agreed with the Bar Standards Board, helps address key issues identified in the Harman review.

“The agreement sets out a shared commitment that courtrooms are a place of respect and courtesy and will help make sure reports to the Commissioner about judicial behaviour can be taken forward in an appropriate way.”