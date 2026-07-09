Judicial diversity progress has stalled for Black lawyers – Bar Council

The Ministry of Justice has published the annual judicial diversity statistics. The 2026 report reveals a mixed picture.

Although there was no disparity of outcomes between White candidates and candidates from minority ethnic backgrounds compared to the eligible pool, when looking at application to recommendation, there is evidence of a disparity of outcomes in favour of White candidates.

The data also shows that the proportion of Asian and mixed ethnicity individuals in the judiciary has slowly increased since 2016, but the proportion of Black individuals and ‘other’ minority ethnic individuals has remained the same in that time.

Commenting, Kirsty Brimelow KC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:

“We welcome the annual publication of this detailed data which enables us to scrutinise progress in achieving the agreed aim of the Lady Chief Justice, the Lord Chancellor and the Bar Council to improve judicial diversity.

“But we remain concerned that progress has completely stalled in terms of the proportion of Black judges. Under the new Judicial and Legal Diversity Board we must interrogate why there has been no progress so we can begin to see this trend changing.”

Last year, the annual report included data on social mobility for the first time. This year’s report found disparities across multiple measures. Those who attended state school had a slightly lower recommendation rate compared with those who attended an independent or fee-paying school. Applicants who were the first in their family to go to university had a lower recommendation rate compared with those who reported that one or more of their parents had attended university. And those from a lower socio-economic background (based on the occupation of the main household earner when the applicant was 14), had a lower recommendation rate compared with those who had a professional or intermediate socio-economic background.

On social mobility, Kirsty added:

“Social mobility is one of the priorities for my year as Chair of the Bar because far too often people who don’t have opportunities in their childhood miss out on incredible professional careers. The Bar and the Bench should be open to everyone who meets the academic and professional standards.

“I’m delighted that data on social mobility is now included in the annual statistics and will work through the new Judicial and Legal Diversity Board to monitor progress and work with others to address disparities.