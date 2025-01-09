4PB’s Barbara Mills KC Makes History as Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales for 2025

Barbara Mills KC, Joint Head of Chambers at leading family law set 4PB, has been elected Chair of the Bar Council for 2025. This groundbreaking appointment marks several historic firsts. Barbara becomes the first black woman and the first person of colour to hold the role, as well as leading the first all-female officer team in the Bar Council’s 130-year history, working alongside Vice-Chair Kirsty Brimelow KC and Treasurer Lucinda Orr.

Called to the Bar by Inner Temple in 1990 and taking silk in 2020, Barbara specialises in complex child cases and is regularly instructed by Local Authorities and Guardians in care proceedings. Her expertise extends to advising and representing high profile parties in private law matters, often involving international elements before the High Court.

Barbara is an international family mediator and arbitrator, and has trained arbitrators across multiple jurisdictions. She has developed a thriving mediation and arbitration practice, receiving referrals from High Court judges, KCs, and professional colleagues. Additionally, she serves as a Deputy High Court Judge and has been a Recorder on the South Eastern Circuit for over a decade.

Barbara will be inaugurated on 8 January 2025, becoming the first family law barrister in 35 years to chair the Bar since Sir Robert Johnson. Following her time in office, she will return to practice and continue her role as Joint Head of 4PB in 2026.

Commenting on her election, Barbara said:

“I am delighted and deeply humbled to be given the opportunity to lead our profession in 2025. I will do so flanked by Kirsty Brimelow KC, who is the Vice Chair, and the Treasurer is Lucinda Orr. This is the first time in the Bar Council’s 131-year history that all three of its office holders are women.

As for my personal priorities for the year, I wish to make progress on three broad areas. I intend to raise the profile of family law and to help the Government in its mission to halve violence against women and girls. Secondly, to pass on the benefits of respecting our wellbeing enough to make it a skill and a core part of effective practice management as a barrister. Finally, I want to ensure we make further strides in our pursuit of equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Charles Hale KC, Joint Head of 4PB commented:

“I am delighted both for Barbara and for the Bar, that Barbara has now become Chair of the Bar of England and Wales. I know I speak on behalf of all of my Chambers, her family and friends, when I say that we are incredibly proud of what she has achieved and what she will now go on to achieve! There will be young black girls who will see what Barbara has achieved, and they will be inspired to achieve themselves. That in itself is a legacy, even before the year in office is done.

“Barbara takes up the leadership of the Bar at a crucial time. With significant pressures on barristers and a justice system which all acknowledge is creaking at the seams, the need for strong, considered leadership could not be more crucial. Barbara will bring her unique qualities to the role of chair; a relentless work ethic combined with real empathy, steal and an innate understanding of acting in the public interest.

“Barbara is the first specialist family practitioner in 35 years (since Sir Robert Johnson), to hold the post of Chair. I am excited for what her term will bring.”

