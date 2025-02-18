10-year Anniversary of Park Square Barristers

A decade on the merger between Number 6 and Sovereign Chambers has been a tremendous success.

We are proud of our achievements, and we would like to thank all our clients for their support.

We would also like to thank Andrew Lewis KC as one of the founding joint heads of chambers

PSQB are now established as one of the leading barristers chambers in the country.

The key aim for the future of PSQB is to maintain the feeling of a traditional set of Chambers whilst continuing to build on our excellence.

Head of Chambers Richard Wright KC commented on our anniversary:

“..here we are in 2025, a formidable force to be reckoned with, providing high quality legal services across the Country with offices in three cities, a membership approaching 200, over 40 members of staff. Our greatest achievement has been to grow a set of Chambers that despite its size still feels like a professional home with an atmosphere of support and togetherness.

Those are the things that have always mattered and the things that have fundamentally informed everything we have done in the last ten years and will continue to do as we push on forwards together.

Nothing ever stays the same, and evolution is important, but remembering where we came from must always inform where we go in the future”

