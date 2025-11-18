Trauma in the Legal Profession: Recognising and Responding to the Hidden Cost of Casework  

Trauma is a largely unspoken issue in the legal profession: a shadow diagnosis that affects many but is rarely named, discussed, or supported.

By Lou Campbell, Founder of Wellbeing Partners and trauma-informed mental health professional for the legal sector

We readily accept that those who survive violent crime, abuse, natural disasters or sudden loss may experience trauma and need specialist support. Less widely recognised is the fact that professionals who work with traumatic material or traumatised clients can themselves be profoundly affected—even if they were never directly harmed.

For barristers, solicitors, and others engaged in criminal, family, immigration, human rights, child protection, or public inquiry work, repeated exposure to disturbing evidence and harrowing testimony can leave an enduring mark. Over time, this can manifest as secondary trauma or, in more severe cases, vicarious trauma—conditions that carry real risks for wellbeing, professional competence, and retention in the profession.

Secondary and Vicarious Trauma: What They Are and Why They Matter

Secondary trauma arises when someone is indirectly affected by another person’s traumatic experiences, often through close professional or personal contact. Symptoms can include anxiety, intrusive thoughts, nightmares, emotional numbness, irritability, fatigue, and physical complaints like headaches or stomach problems.

Vicarious trauma develops gradually from repeated exposure to others’ trauma, altering one’s worldview, beliefs, or sense of trust and safety. Common signs include emotional exhaustion, reduced empathy, cynicism, reduced sense of meaning, altered sense of self, persistent sadness, withdrawal from peers and altered belief in professional effectiveness.

Left unchecked, symptoms can impact personal life, team cohesion, performance, client care, and in extreme cases—even ethical conduct.

Building a Trauma-Resilient Legal Culture

A shift toward trauma-informed practice involves three pillars: awareness, prevention, and remedy.

Awareness: Naming the Issue

Supervisors, heads of chambers, and partners are encouraged to understand trauma’s neurobiology, how cumulative exposure affects legal professionals differently, and how to identify key signs. Recognising these as real effects—not personal failings—is foundational.

Prevention: Creating a Supportive Culture

Best practices include:

– Fostering open dialogue about emotional tolls

– Leaders modelling healthy boundaries and self-care

– Embedding routine wellbeing check-ins and reflective spaces

– Normalising peer support

Remedy: Responding When Trauma Strikes

Critical responses include:

– Conversation prompts: “How is handling this case affecting you?”

“You don’t seem yourself lately, I wonder if you’d like to talk”

– Validation: “it’s understandable that the casework is affecting you”

– Explorative guidance toward professional support, including specialist trauma therapy services for staff affected by their casework

Practical Self-Care for Legal Professionals

Individual tools to manage casework impact include:

– Wellbeing “MOTs”: periodic self checks for early trauma signs

– Cognitive reframing: challenging intrusive or distressing thoughts

– Emotional regulation: grounding, breathwork, sensory strategies

– Self-compassion: countering the perfectionism that characterises the profession

– Embodied processing: using movement to release stress

– Boundary-setting: reclaiming identity outside professional roles

– Safe seeking of support: peer or supervisory support, and access to specialist trauma therapy services to process trauma and develop a tailored recovery plan

Access to Specialist Trauma Therapy Services

Even in trauma-aware workplaces, some legal professionals will require structured, specialist intervention to recover fully. Trauma therapists are trained to support those experiencing primary trauma (direct exposure), secondary trauma (empathetic exposure), and vicarious trauma (cumulative impact over time).

Specialist trauma therapy services help legal professionals to:

– Recognise and process how traumatic casework has affected thoughts, emotions, behaviours, and sense of identity

– Use evidence-based strategies to reduce intrusive thoughts, regulate emotions, and rebuild resilience

– Develop individualised recovery plans tailored to the individual’s needs and work context

– Restore sense of self, purpose, and long-term wellbeing

Providing access to specialist trauma therapy ensures staff are supported in ways that generic wellbeing programmes cannot provide, reinforcing both individual recovery and organisational resilience.

Profession at a Turning Point

The legal profession’s culture has long emphasised resilience, objectivity, and intellectual detachment. Yet the evidence is clear: ignoring the trauma borne from casework jeopardises individuals and institutions alike.

A trauma-informed culture entails:

– Leaders acknowledging the issue and role-modelling support

– Teams empowered to speak about emotional impact

– Access to structured training, reflective spaces, and specialist trauma therapy support

These steps can protect wellbeing and reinforce the profession’s resilience—enhancing retention, morale, and client outcomes.

Conclusion

Trauma in the legal profession is often invisible yet pervasive. By cultivating awareness, embedding preventative practices, and responding compassionately when trauma emerges, the legal sector can build a healthier, more sustainable culture.

Legal professionals—including barristers and solicitors—do demanding, vital work. They deserve systems that support their mental and emotional health, so they can serve clients, colleagues, and the justice system with clarity, integrity, and compassion.

Author Bio

Lou Campbell is the founder and director of Wellbeing Partners. She is a presenter and trainer of trauma-informed support services for the legal sector and is a fully qualified mental health professional.

References

LawCare (2021). Life in the Law Report. Available at: https://www.lawcare.org.uk/news/life-in-the-law-2021/

Bar Council (2021). Wellbeing at the Bar Report. Available at: https://www.wellbeingatthebar.org.uk/

