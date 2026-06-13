The only purpose that Stop and Search serve in the UK is to cause alienation between the police and young people. The same young person who probably had it in mind to join the police force

It is a ritual as old as the uniform itself. A young man, often Black or from a deprived inner-city estate, is walking home. He is doing nothing more remarkable than existing. Then, the blue lights. The slow crawl of the patrol car. The window rolls down. “You match the description of someone we’re looking for. Mind if we have a quick chat?”

What follows is a procedure enshrined in British law under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE) and Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. Stop and Search was designed as a scalpel—a precise tool to excise knives, drugs, and stolen goods from the bloodstream of British communities. In theory, it is a prophylactic measure, preventing violence before it erupts. In practice, for a generation of young Britons, it has become a blunt instrument of humiliation. And the most devastating casualty of this policy is not just public trust; it is the very future of policing itself. Because the young person leaning against that wall, emptying his pockets onto the tarmac, is often the same person who, just a few years earlier, had proudly told his mum he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up.

To understand the depth of this alienation, one must first look at the numbers. They are not ambiguous. According to Home Office statistics, in the year ending March 2024, Black people in England and Wales were more than four times as likely to be stopped and searched as White people. This disparity has persisted for decades, surviving changes in government, police commissioners, and public inquiries. The Macpherson Report into the murder of Stephen Lawrence, published in 1999, famously labelled the Metropolitan Police “institutionally racist.” Twenty-five years later, the data suggests the institution has learned the vocabulary of equality without internalising its grammar.

For a 15-year-old Black boy in London, being stopped is not a remote possibility; it is a statistical certainty. By the time he reaches his GCSEs, he is likely to have been stopped multiple times. Each stop is a small death of innocence. Each pat-down is a lesson in civic otherness. The police officer might be polite. He might even apologise. But the message is clear: *You do not belong here. You are a suspect until proven pedestrian.*

This is not merely an issue of racial justice; it is an issue of psychological attrition. When a teenager is forced to spread their legs on a public pavement while neighbours watch, a chemical reaction occurs in the brain. Cortisol spikes. Adrenaline floods the system. Over repeated exposures, the result is complex trauma. The young person learns that authority is not a protector but a predator. They learn that the social contract—where one obeys the law in exchange for safety—is a fraud. They have obeyed the law, yet they are treated with the same suspicion as a burglar.

Proponents of Stop and Search argue that this is a price worth paying for public safety. They point to the “yield”—the knives seized, the crack rocks confiscated, the lives potentially saved. On a spreadsheet, a statistician can justify a thousand fruitless stops for every one that finds an offensive weapon. But a teenager is not a spreadsheet. And the yield is far lower than advocates admit. The Home Office’s own data reveals that the “positive outcome” rate (where a stop leads to an arrest, caution, or summons) hovers around 15-20%. This means that over 80% of the time, the police are wrong. Eighty percent of the time, the young person was entirely innocent. Eighty percent of the time, the only crime committed was walking while young.

When you stop a young person for the fourth time and find nothing, you have not prevented a crime. You have created a criminal. Not in the legal sense, but in the sociological sense. You have taught that young person that the system is arbitrary. If you are treated like a drug dealer every time you walk to the shops, eventually, the psychological distance to actually becoming one shrinks. Why play by rules that have already condemned you?

This is the self-defeating prophecy at the heart of the policy. But the damage is not limited to the stopped individual. It radiates outwards, infecting the peer group, the family, and the wider community. A 2023 study by the University of Cambridge found that in neighbourhoods with high Stop and Search rates, young people were significantly less likely to report crimes, even when they were victims. They would rather let a mugger walk free than call 999. Why? Because calling the police means inviting the predator who just stopped you into your living room. When you have been alienated by the enforcers of the law, you no longer have recourse to the law.

And yet, the most tragic casualty of this calculus is the young person who never gets stopped at all—because he has already internalised the message that policing is not for him.

Consider the child. At seven or eight, the uniform is a magnet. Firefighters, police officers, paramedics—they are the superheroes of the civic realm. Ask a primary school class what they want to be when they grow up, and hands will shoot up. “Police officer!” they cry. They imagine the siren, the badge, the noble duty of catching the “baddies.” They do not imagine the paperwork. They do not imagine the cynicism. And crucially, they do not imagine the racism, because they have not yet experienced it.

Now fast forward ten years. That same child is now 17. He is A-Level age. He is thinking about apprenticeships, university, or the police force. His cousin was stopped last week. His best friend was strip-searched at 16, allegedly looking for drugs that weren’t there, leaving him shaking and tearful in a toilet cubicle. He has watched the video of the Manchester Airport incident, where a teenage girl is pinned down and an officer stamps on a man’s head. He has read the reports about Child Q, the 15-year-old Black schoolgirl who was strip-searched by female police officers in London while on her period, without an appropriate adult present.

What happens to that 17-year-old’s career aspirations? They evaporate. The uniform that once symbolised justice now symbolises betrayal. He does not want to be a police officer anymore. He wants to be a lawyer to sue them, or a rapper to criticise them, or simply to survive them. The pipeline of diverse, empathetic, community-minded recruits dries up.

This is not a hypothetical. The Metropolitan Police, the largest force in the country, has struggled for years to recruit Black and minority ethnic officers. In 2022, only 6.7% of Met officers were Black, in a city where 13.5% of the population is Black. The reasons given in exit interviews and recruitment surveys are consistent: a perception of institutional racism and hostile relationships between police and minority communities. Stop and Search is the primary engine of that hostility.

When you alienate young people, you don’t just lose future recruits. You lose future allies. You lose the grandmother who won’t give a statement. You lose the shopkeeper who refuses to check his CCTV. You hollow out the very intelligence network that policing relies upon to solve serious crimes. A police force that cannot trust the public is a foreign army occupying hostile territory. And occupying armies, by their nature, require ever more aggressive tactics, which in turn breeds ever more resentment. It is a feedback loop of failure.

The police leadership knows this. Every chief constable has sat through the diversity training. Every Police and Crime Commissioner has signed the pledges. And yet, the vans still roll out the Section 60 orders after a stabbing, sweeping up dozens of teenagers in a net designed for one. Why? Because it is easy. Because it generates statistics for the Home Office. Because it looks like action. Because it is far simpler to stop 100 kids on a high street than to do the slow, grinding, invisible work of youth work, mental health intervention, and community liaison.

But there is an alternative. It is not radical; it is merely humane. In Scotland, following the creation of the Scottish Police Authority, there was a concerted effort to reduce the use of Stop and Search, particularly on children. The result? Crime did not skyrocket. In fact, violence fell. The key was a shift to “consensual” stop and search, rooted in the *Vulnerable Persons Database* and a focus on intelligence rather than demography. When young people felt they were being engaged with, rather than predatorily scanned, their cooperation increased.

The solution also lies in raising the threshold. Stop and Search should require reasonable suspicion that a crime is *in progress* or *about to be committed*, not a vague “hunch.” Section 60, which allows blanket searches without any suspicion, should be scrapped entirely. It is a totalitarian measure incompatible with the principles of British justice. Furthermore, any stop of a minor must be filmed, recorded, and subject to automatic independent review. The anonymity of the officer creates a shield for impunity; the humiliation of the child is public. That balance is grotesque.

We must also talk about the role of the community in policing. The Peelian principles, upon which the modern British police force was founded, state that “the police are the public and the public are the police.” The first principle is that the goal of policing is “prevention of crime.” Not arrests. Not stop-and-search yields. Prevention. Prevention happens when a 14-year-old knows the local bobby by name. Prevention happens when a teenager sees a police car and feels relief, not dread. Prevention happens when the young person who wanted to join the force actually does join it, bringing their lived experience, their language, and their trust into the locker room.

Instead, we have bred a generation of young people who view the police with the same fear they might reserve for a gang. The irony is devastating. The very policy intended to save young people from knife crime has pushed them closer to the streets and further from the station house.

The young person who walks past a police recruitment fair today is not just walking past a job. He is walking past a broken promise. He is the ghost of a future that could have been—a future where a Black boy in a hoodie and a white man in a uniform sit in a patrol car together, watching the same street, looking out for the same community. But that future died on a pavement somewhere, under a flash light, during a stop that found nothing, for the fourth time.

Stop and Search does not make Britain safer. It makes Britain smaller. It narrows the imagination of the young, hardens the cynicism of the old, and ensures that the thin blue line gets thinner every year—not because of budget cuts, but because of a lack of love. You cannot police a community that hates you. And you cannot expect a teenager to protect a system that has already convicted him. Until the UK abolishes suspicionless searches and radically reforms the use of force against minors, the only purpose this policy serves is to ensure that the next generation of guardians never arrives. They have already been stopped, searched, and lost.

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