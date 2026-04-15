Phil Golding appointed Director General of the Bar Standards Board 

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has appointed Phil Golding to be its new Director General. He will take up the role on 1 July, which has been covered in the interim by Steve Haines following Mark Neale’s retirement.

Professor Christopher Bones, Chair, The Bar Standards Board said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Phil Golding as Director General. This follows a competitive process with strong candidates in which Phil was able to demonstrate a range of different skills and experiences which will complement the future direction and ambition of the Bar Standards Board. I look forward to welcoming him in the summer when he starts the role. I also want to thank Steve Haines for his work as Interim Director General in guiding and supporting the organisation whilst this recruitment process took place.”

Phil Golding said:

“I am delighted to be returning to the legal sector, where I have spent the majority of my career. I look forward to supporting and helping the Bar Standards Board to be an effective and efficient regulator that delivers in the public interest. I am keen to prioritise building strong relationships with our stakeholders at what is an important time for the legal sector.”

About Phil Golding

Phil Golding has been Chief Executive at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners since October 2022 and before that was Chief Executive of the Law Commission. He has held a number of roles in the Ministry of Justice, including Head of the Senior Presiding Judge’s Office and senior operational leadership roles within HM Courts and Tribunals Service. He has also sat as a magistrate in Kent.

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