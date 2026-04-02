Inside a Murder Trial: Reflections from a Mini-Pupil

By Jack Woolcombe

I was born in April 2003. He was born in May 2003. I was sitting behind his junior counsel at the Old Bailey as a mini-pupil at Red Lion Chambers, watching him face a charge of murder.

Mini-pupillages are talked about endlessly by students trying to break into the Bar, the advice always the same: get one at the right set and doors open. Most last a week, and if you are lucky you see a trial. A day in the Crown Court, a morning in chambers, maybe a conference if the timing works out. You leave with a better sense of what barristers wear than what they actually do. What Red Lion gave me was different, five weeks with one case, the same defendants, the same counsel, from the cells before it started to the verdict at the end. That continuity is what made it matter. You cannot understand what a barrister does from a week of observation any more than you can understand surgery from watching a single procedure. What I wanted to write about was what happens when you are given enough time to see it. And why it matters that the person seeing it was twenty-one years old, sitting a few rows from a defendant who was the same age, both of them at the back of the same courtroom, on opposite sides of the same room. That is not a vantage point a person in this profession has for long.

My name is Jack Woolcombe, and I am a student member of Inner Temple, completing the Bar Training Course in London. I was two years into an LLB in Law and Criminology, and reasonably confident I understood what a murder trial looked like. I knew the elements, the leading cases, the defences. What I had never seen was how any of it worked. The process turned out to be more procedural, more layered, and more human than anything a lecture had suggested.

The case involved three young defendants, all on remand without bail for over a year before the trial began. Two of them were teenagers who had missed their GCSEs while the case made its way through the system. I was primarily with D1’s junior counsel throughout, though I spoke with counsel for all three defendants across the five weeks. What I had not anticipated was how much of the work involved managing three separate defences simultaneously, each overlapping, none of which could be allowed to damage the others. Watching that balance being maintained, quietly and without the jury ever seeing it, was one of the first things that shifted my understanding of what being a barrister involves.

The pre-trial conference in the cells was the moment the case stopped being abstract. You walk through the custody suite into a small conference room, no glass screen, no barrier, just a table, a barrister, and D1. He was twenty-one. So was I. I remember noticing that and not quite knowing what to do with it. The barrister worked through the case methodically, building a shared understanding of what the jury would hear and in what order, where the prosecution’s argument was strongest and where it could be tested. There was no performance in it, no drama, just careful and precise work being done in a room with no windows on behalf of someone whose life was going to be shaped by how well it was done. It was the first time I understood that advocacy had already started long before anyone would rise in court.

The trial itself had everything I had read about and several things I had not. The prosecution’s case was built in layers. CCTV footage from multiple locations was broken down frame by frame, body movement parsed for evidence of intent, the angle of a shoulder or the direction of a step becoming the subject of extended expert analysis. A forensic expert gave evidence on the size and characteristics of the knife, the kind of precise, technical testimony that strips the violence out of violence and replaces it with measurement and inference. Police officers gave accounts, then paramedics, then doctors, each adding a layer to what the court was being asked to accept as fact. Witnesses who had been present but did not want to be named gave evidence under special measures, their voices arriving into the courtroom from somewhere else, careful and anonymous. Evidence of gang affiliation was introduced to place D2 and D3 at the scene, the prosecution’s case against them built not on direct participation but on proximity to the offence and their association with those who committed it. At one point, rap lyrics pulled from D1’s phone were considered as potential evidence of intent and ultimately ruled inadmissible. For some, this detail may be considered a small procedural moment but nonetheless said something about how far prosecution counsel was prepared to reach. Agreed facts were negotiated across all of it, each one a quiet decision about what the jury would and would not hear.

Watching it unfold raised questions I had not thought to ask before. Joint enterprise was the one that stayed with me. D2 and D3 were fifteen and sixteen, present at the scene but not, as the verdicts eventually confirmed, participants in the act itself. R v Jogee had already pulled back the doctrine from its widest reach, but watching it applied to two teenagers who had lost over a year on remand before being told they had done nothing wrong made the academic debate feel different. Proximity is a legal concept. Sitting in that courtroom, it felt more like a question about what the law is prepared to do to a teenager on the basis of where he happened to be standing.

What struck me most, though, was not any single moment in court but the work happening around it. Outside the courtroom, I watched two silks negotiate a single line of agreed facts for the better part of twenty minutes. They stood close together over a printed page, voices low, one of them turning a pen over in his fingers while the other made the case for removing an adjective. It looked like nothing. It was not nothing. Each concession was a careful judgement about what the jury would and would not hear, a decision being made in a corridor that would shape what happened in front of twelve people the following morning. Cross-examination that I had imagined as combative turned out to be far more controlled, weak points placed under quiet, sustained pressure rather than attacked head on. I had come in thinking advocacy was something that happened on your feet in front of a judge. What I watched across five weeks had been building long before that, in corridors and conference rooms and custody suites, mostly out of sight.

D1 was convicted of manslaughter rather than murder, which on the facts was considered a good outcome. D2 and D3 were acquitted. They were fifteen and sixteen, and between them they had spent over a year on remand and were found to have done nothing beyond being present. The verdict did not make those facts easier to sit with, two teenagers who had lost a year before the system told them they had done nothing wrong, and a defendant my own age whose life had just been irrevocably changed in a courtroom I had been sitting in as a student. The legal outcomes were what they were. The human ones stayed with me longer.

The Bar asks students to demonstrate that they understand what the work involves before they have been allowed anywhere near it. What no application form captures is whether you have genuinely reckoned with the human reality sitting behind the cases. A barrister who has been in practice for twenty years has learned the distance the profession requires. A mini-pupil at twenty-one has not yet learned to look past it, and I think that is what makes the perspective worth writing down.

He was born one month after me. We were the same age, on opposite sides of the same room. The distance between us was not talent or ambition or hard work. It was circumstance. That is the perspective I am carrying into the profession. Not as a lesson learned, but as a reminder that the work matters because of who it is done for.

Jack Woolcombe LLB

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