From Courtroom to Legislature: The dual paths of influence in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s most contentious social questions rarely travel down a single track. Again and again, arguments that stall on the floor of the Assembly reappear, refined, sharpened, and amplified, in the High Court or the UK Supreme Court. Just as often, rulings and even obiter dicta comments ricochet back into politics with the effect of reframing debates, creating deadlines, and clarifying legal risks for ministers. This “two-way traffic” between courtroom and legislature does not always deliver the immediate policy outcome sought by litigants. But it reliably does something else: it drags difficult issues onto the Executive and Assembly’s agenda, narrows the zone of political ambiguity, and forces choices that would otherwise remain deferred. The pattern is clear—law and politics do not run in parallel; they intersect, overlap, and propel one another forward.

By Emma McIlveen, Barrister-at-Law

However, there does- and must- remain the important distinction between law and politics. There are decisions which are within the realm of political decision making, put simply matters for the legislature. We must also guard against the courts being used as a backdoor way of trying to litigate political arguments which properly belong in the political arena, but which those who have ‘lost’ or cannot command support for those arguments in that field then seek to re-package their arguments into a legal case. This happens most often when we see what are, properly understood, political policy objectives, which are matters for the democratic political arena, dressed up as ‘rights’ in an effort to bypass the legislature and seek imposition of these objectives via legal intervention.

The legal challenges to Northern Ireland’s ban on same-sex marriage are a telling example of the kind of interaction and intersection between politics and the court. In August 2017, the High Court dismissed two challenges to the prohibition, holding that the issue was one of social policy for elected representatives, not the judiciary, to determine. Mr Justice O’Hara’s decision, often cited for its emphasis on separation of powers, was a courtroom defeat for campaigners supportive of the social policy of implementing same sex marriage. But the judgment’s implicit message, that this was for Stormont to decide, landed at a time when Stormont was suspended and unable to legislate. Rather than silencing the debate, the decision increased political pressure to resolve the matter by other means. Around the same time, the “gay cake” case involving Ashers Bakery reached the UK Supreme Court. While that judgment did not mandate marriage equality, and if anything was important for its protection of the right not to have such views imposed on those who do not wish to espouse them, it nevertheless kept LGBT policy campaigns at the forefront of public debate, whilst as mentioned clarifying that compelled political speech is distinct from discrimination against a person. Put simply, you cannot discriminate against a political message. The combined effect was that even as campaigners lost in court, the issues were firmly embedded in public discourse and politics. When devolution remained stalled and Assembly votes on equal marriage repeatedly fell to petitions of concern, a lawful constitutional provision embedded in the NI Act 1998. Westminster eventually stepped in and legislated in the devolved arena. This itself a matter of political controversy. Same sex marriage thus arrived via the UK Parliament, proof that unsuccessful domestic challenges can nonetheless elevate salience and shorten the path to policy change once politics reopens a route.

The abortion litigation followed a similar arc, though with a distinctive twist. In 2018, the UK Supreme Court considered the challenge brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) against Northern Ireland’s restrictive abortion laws. The Court, following intervention by the then Attorney General for NI John Larkin KC, ruled that the Commission lacked standing to bring the case in the way it had, meaning the challenge was dismissed. On the surface, this was another loss. Yet the majority of justices went further, stating in obiter comments that Northern Ireland’s near-total criminalisation of abortion was incompatible with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights in critical respects. These statements, while not legally binding, reshaped the political debate. They were repeatedly cited by campaigners, commentators, and politicians who argued that the status quo was untenable. In practice, the obiter remarks acted like a judicially authored background note to legislators: if you do not fix this, you risk an eventual court-ordered reckoning. In a jurisdiction where mechanisms such as the petition of concern could indefinitely stall reform, that mattered. When Westminster ultimately liberalised abortion law for Northern Ireland during the governance vacuum, the Supreme Court’s legal analysis was part of the narrative that delay was no longer acceptable. The abortion case illustrates that even without a formal declaration of incompatibility, judicial commentary can shift the terrain of politics and accelerate reform.

The anti-poverty litigation shows another mode of influence: courts not as agenda-setters but as deadline-setters. Since the St Andrews Agreement inserted a duty into the Northern Ireland Act to adopt an anti-poverty strategy based on objective need, civil society organisations have resorted to judicial review to force compliance. In 2015, the High Court held that the Executive had acted unlawfully by failing to adopt such a strategy. Ten years later, and after the restoration of devolution, the High Court ruled again in March 2025 that the Executive remained in breach. This second declaration underscored how litigation can “reset the clock” and deny administrations the protection of drift. The ruling did more than declare unlawfulness; it pushed ministers to explain, on the record and before the Assembly, how and when a strategy would be adopted, and why years of preparatory work had not yet yielded results. Coverage in the media amplified the judgment, translating a technical finding into a political imperative. In this way, litigation transformed delay into legal breach and compressed the Executive’s room for manoeuvre. Declarations of unlawfulness, even without coercive remedies, serve as focal points around which campaigners can mobilise and demand action.

Language policy provides another instructive illustration. In August 2022, the High Court ruled that the Executive acted unlawfully by failing to adopt an Irish language strategy, as required by section 28D of the Northern Ireland Act. Whilst the court was able to declare a breach of this statutory duty, it did not go further to compel any action as doing so would be to impose a requirement for the power sharing Executive to agree specific court-mandated contents of such a strategy. This would be the court imposing a political value judgment and thus offending the separation of powers. As the statutory requirement is to agree a strategy, with no requirement that this strategy must entail any specific provisions, it is likely that in the absence of political agreement on the contents of any strategy, there is little the court will be able to do to mandate any policy outcome. The ripple effects of that finding extend to subsequent disputes, most recently the row over bilingual Irish-English signage at Belfast’s Grand Central Station. In 2025, a judicial review challenge was brought against the Infrastructure Minister’s decision on the matter, citing the fact the decision, applying the established legal test as to whether there was “controversy in Executive Committee terms”, was controversial within the meaning of section 28A of the NI Act 1998 and the Ministerial Code. At a preliminary hearing, the High Court urged ministers to resolve the issue politically rather than burn public funds fighting each other in court. The judge’s public warning that Stormont risked being seen as a “laughingstock” if it could not settle such disputes reframed a signage policy as an Executive-wide problem to fix. Irish language activist group Conradh na Gaeilge sought to intervene, reinforcing the role of campaign groups as repeat players who seek to connect courtroom arguments to broader policy frameworks. Meanwhile, the broader legislative context shifted as well, with Westminster passing the Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Act 2022,. However importantly, the statutory framework put in place emphasises the need for cross community consent in respect of Irish language provision, thus inevitably providing for yet further disputes as politics and the law intersects.

Strategic litigation has also begun to probe how new statutory climate duties bind Northern Ireland departments. In Alternative A5 Alliance v Department for Infrastructure (2025), the court held that the Department had acted unlawfully by proceeding inconsistently with section 52 of the Climate Change (Northern Ireland) Act 2022 and without an updated Climate Action Plan. This ruling faulted both statutory compliance and procedural fairness. Cases of this type do not directly order the Assembly to legislate, but they reshape departmental risk calculus and can accelerate timetables for statutory plans that must pass through the Executive. Once again, litigation functions less as a final destination and more as a lever that pulls politics forward.

Across these examples, certain patterns recur. Courts often act as agenda-setters, and activist groups often bring cases for that very reason. Judges frequently decline to legislate from the bench, but by drawing boundaries, stating, for example, that “this is for Stormont”, they narrow excuses for inaction and generate headlines that force ministers to answer “what next?” The same-sex marriage ruling and the abortion case’s obiter both shifted the conversation from “if” to “how and when.” Courts also act as deadline-setters. Declarations that the Executive is in breach of a statutory duty, whether on anti-poverty or Irish language, create focal points that campaigners can use to demand a schedule. Ministers can dispute policy content, but they cannot plausibly dispute the existence of the legal duty without courting further litigation. At times, courts deploy nudges designed to encourage political resolution, as in the Grand Central signage case, where the judge’s admonition to sort it out internally denied political actors the cover of endless consultations and reframed the issue as an Executive-level responsibility. Finally, spillovers to Westminster are frequent. Where the Assembly is suspended or deadlocked, the combination of court findings and public opinion provides political cover—indeed, a sense of necessity—for Westminster to legislate, as happened with both marriage equality and language legislation. The cumulative effect is that iterated litigation builds doctrine and salience.

For campaigners, these patterns point to several strategic lessons. Litigation can be used to secure remedies, but even when remedies are out of reach, obiter dicta can be invaluable. Lawyers should draft pleadings that invite courts to say something useful, even if judges are unwilling to grant the order sought. Strategic litigation is also most effective when tethered to a statutory hook. Cases that succeed most decisively are anchored in existing legal duties, such as section 28E on anti-poverty. Where no such hook exists, campaigners may find it effective to lobby for one first and then enforce it. Litigation can also be used to manage intra-Executive dynamics. When ministers are divided on contentious issues, a court’s suggestion to resolve matters internally can force an issue onto the Executive agenda and raise the reputational stakes for delay. Moreover, litigation should be viewed through a dialogue model. In Northern Ireland, public law often takes the form of a conversation: courts delineate legality, politicians adjust policy, and courts review the adjustments. Campaigners should anticipate this iterative process and plan accordingly. Finally, media and parliamentary amplification is crucial. A declaration of breach may matter legally, but it matters even more when cited in Assembly debates, Westminster committees, and the press. Campaigners who can connect judgments to parliamentary fora multiply their impact.

Of course, there are limits. Courts will not design policy, and even repeated declarations of unlawfulness do not substitute for the political coalition-building required to pass and implement strategies. Judges guard standing rules closely, as the NIHRC discovered in its abortion challenge. Moreover, litigation can raise political temperatures, particularly in areas of cultural contestation, and short-term backlash is possible. Strategic use of the courts must therefore be accompanied by careful coalition work to ensure that legal victories are translated into durable political outcomes.

Taken together, these case studies demonstrate that courtroom defeats can be politically productive, and courtroom wins are often only the midpoint of a longer journey. The High Court’s refusal to legislate same-sex marriage clarified where responsibility lay, and Westminster soon acted. The Supreme Court’s standing ruling in the abortion case did not change the law that day, but its obiter helped soften the ground for reform. Declarations of unlawfulness on anti-poverty and Irish language strategies did not write those strategies, but they transformed delay into legal breach and raised the political cost of inaction. In the Grand Central signage dispute, the judge’s admonition is already functioning as a nudge for Executive-level resolution. That is an unusual case in which you have the applicant, with one Government Minister on his side, against another Government Minister who is the Respondent. The deeper lesson is strategic: in a system designed to require cross-community consensus and susceptible to veto points, litigation is rarely a silver bullet. But used astutely, it is a lever that changes the geometry of decision-making. It pulls issues to the top of the agenda, curtails the alibi of uncertainty, and forces choices sooner than politics alone might allow. In Northern Ireland, the courtroom and the legislature are not competing venues. They are twin tracks that, at their best, carry contested questions in the same direction: toward clearer laws, accountable government, and fewer places to hide from the hard decisions.

Emma McIlveen BL is a barrister qualified in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, and England & Wales, practising across a wide-ranging civil and public law caseload

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