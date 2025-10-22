Exchange Chambers celebrates 15 years in Leeds

Exchange Chambers is celebrating its fifteen-year anniversary in Leeds.

Exchange opened in Leeds in October 2010 with 4 barristers and a Senior Clerk. Fifteen-years on, the award-winning set has over 40 Leeds-based members including a number of silks. Nationally, Exchange has over 200 members.

Nick Johnson KC has been with Exchange from the start of its fifteen-year journey in Leeds. Reflecting on Chambers’ progress, Nick, who took silk in 2016 said:

“From the start, it wasn’t just about choosing paint colours and carpets. We wanted to be part of a single, modern chambers operating across three major cities along the M62 corridor – offering the benefits of a large business with a national service, rather than being a provincial annexe. We also wanted to recruit barristers organically and offer excellence as standard, rather than taking a faster ‘bums on seats’ approach.

“Those principles continue to pay off, with Exchange winning the Chambers UK Regional Set of the Year award twice in recent years.

“I was especially proud to be the first home-grown silk appointment from our Leeds chambers, and to see so many talented, progressive and committed barristers join the team.”

Added Nick:

“Personally, I am extremely grateful to Rob Rode at ABR and Colin Byrne at Howard & Byrne for supporting us since the day we opened – and not forgetting our superb Chambers Director, Ian Spencer, who has the considerable skill set, and patience of a saint, required to get the best out of us, keep us happy and meet the needs of our clients.”

Ian Spencer joined Exchange as Senior Clerk in Leeds in October 2010. Now Chambers Director in Leeds, he said:

“It has been a real privilege to see our Leeds Chambers go from strength to strength over the last fifteen years.

“We have worked hard to develop every aspect of the business. Bringing on board outstanding barristers across a wide range of practice areas reflects our commitment to excellence and our focus on the needs of our instructing solicitors.”

There have been a number of highlights for Exchange’s Leeds-based barristers in recent years, with members acting on precedent-setting cases, winning national awards and advancing their careers – including by taking silk. Indeed, in 2022, a member of Exchange became the first female barrister from the North Eastern Circuit practising in the field of Commercial Chancery to become a KC.

A wide range of barristers are also ranked as leaders in their field by the independent legal directories while others have gone on to senior judicial positions.

Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange said:

“At Exchange, we are defined by our commitment to excellence and a practical, can-do approach. Since opening in Leeds, the loyalty and support of our instructing solicitors have been instrumental to our success. We are extremely grateful to them all and proud to be part of the North Eastern Circuit.”

Will Waldron KC, Head of Exchange Chambers added:

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of our Leeds Chambers over the last fifteen years – barristers, clerks, staff and, of course, our instructing solicitors. Moving forward, we will stay true to our values and continue our journey as a Northern Powerhouse.”

