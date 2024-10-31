Budget: Welcome step for justice but still a way to go – Bar Council Inbox

Budget: Welcome step for justice but still a way to go – Bar Council

The Bar Council has welcomed the overall settlement for justice in the Budget.

According to the Budget ‘red book’ the Ministry of Justice settlement provides total DEL (departmental expenditure limit) funding of £13.8 billion in 2025-26. This is equivalent to an annual real terms growth rate of 5.6% from 2023-24 to 2025-26.

Funding for the Law Officers’ Department, which finances criminal prosecution services, provides total funding of £1.1 billion in 2025-26. This is equivalent to an annual real terms increase of 7.5% over this financial year and the next.

Commenting, Sam Townend KC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:

“There are much-needed real terms increases for justice funding over this year and the next. It is welcome that the government recognises justice as a key public service.

“But there’s still a way to go. Justice has suffered a real terms cut of over 20% since 2010 and will need sustained funding through next spring’s spending review to move away from crisis mode.

“For the government to meet its ambitious targets to halve violent crime and violence against women and girls in a decade, equally ambitious policy thinking, coupled with long-term resource and capital funding, will be required.”

Post Views: 17