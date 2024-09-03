Bar Council responds to BSB proposals on equality rules

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has launched a consultation on the regulation of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) at the Bar, including proposals to:

amend Core Duty 8 from the duty not to discriminate unlawfully to a duty to advance equality, diversity and inclusion

move to outcomes-based regulation of equality rules

The Bar Council will be submitting a detailed response to the consultation and making this available to the Bar to support individual and organisational submissions.

Commenting, Sam Townend KC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:

“The Bar Council is deeply committed to supporting and improving equality, diversity and inclusion at the Bar. While much progress has been made – thanks to the work of individuals, chambers, Inns, Specialist Bar Associations and others – there is...