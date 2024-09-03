Thursday, September 5, 2024

Bar Standards Board consults on revised proposals to promote equality, diversity and inclusion at the Bar  

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today...

Elevating Legal Excellence: The Vital Role of CPD for Barristers in 2024

  By David Wright, Barrister CPD Coach Introduction: In the...

Match Official Abuse – The Crack Down

By Christina Courquin, Barrister, Mountford Chambers Abuse of...

BARRISTER MAGAZINE

Read the Barrister Magazine, a fantastic legal resource for online News, Articles & Information for Barristers in the UK. Keep abreast of Law Articles, Find a Barrister, Subscribe to our Articles on the Latest Legal News, Legal Services, Law Events, Expert Witnesses & Barrister Services. Its all here, ready to educate, inspire & Inform

Bar Council responds to BSB proposals on equality rules

Breaking NewsBar Council responds to BSB proposals on equality rules
Barrister
By Barrister

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has launched a consultation on the regulation of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) at the Bar, including proposals to:

amend Core Duty 8 from the duty not to discriminate unlawfully to a duty to advance equality, diversity and inclusion
move to outcomes-based regulation of equality rules

The Bar Council will be submitting a detailed response to the consultation and making this available to the Bar to support individual and organisational submissions.
Commenting, Sam Townend KC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:
“The Bar Council is deeply committed to supporting and improving equality, diversity and inclusion at the Bar. While much progress has been made – thanks to the work of individuals, chambers, Inns, Specialist Bar Associations and others – there is...

Become a subscriber to read this article. Sign up today for just $5.99 per month. Click on SUBSCRIBE to sign up. You can cancel anytime if you are not satisfied.

Check out our other content

Most Popular Articles

Translate »