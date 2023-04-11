Two Kings Chambers barristers named as King’s Counsel

Two highly respected barristers from Kings Chambers have recently been appointed as King’s Counsel following a ceremony at Westminster Hall.

both Jonathan Easton KC and Helen Mulholland KC were sworn in at The Palace of Westminster, taking the number of silks at Kings Chambers to 22.

This follows a rigorous process for selection in demonstrating excellence in advocacy in the higher courts.

Jonathan Easton, who was called to the bar in 1996, is an expert in Administrative & Public Law, Environment, Local Government and Planning. Having represented both developers and local authorities in several Development Plan examinations, Jonathan is also well-known for his work on residential and logistics schemes.

Called to the bar in 1999, Helen Mulholland is a specialist medical barrister with particular expertise in cases of neurological and neurosurgical injury and is widely respected for her exceptional trail advocacy. She has also appeared in several high-profile treatment decision cases.

Head of Chambers, Andrew Singer KC, said: “Jonathan and Helen’s appointments to silk are testament to their skills, dedication and hard work which has seen them both become leading lights in their areas of expertise. Everyone at Kings Chambers congratulates them both for their respective achievements which are thoroughly merited.

“Throughout his career as a specialist Planning Barrister, Jonathan has delivered a consistent standard of excellence and his appointment to KC is not a surprise to anyone here at Kings Chambers.

“Helen has long been revered as part of the Clinical Negligence and Healthcare bar. Her appointment is well deserved and reflects her determination, talent and work ethic.”

Kings Chambers is based in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds and is ranked as one of the country’s leading sets.

